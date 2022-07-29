ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission will be voting today to designate the eastern portion of Riverfront Park “The Port of Ashland” and the western portion “Poage Landing Park.”
The line of demarcation will be at the statues — but it took a minute for the commission to get there at the Thursday meeting, after a discussion reminiscent of the Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First?” bit.
See, on Thursday’s agenda the commission was to vote on renaming the entire riverfront “Port of Ashland Poage Landing.”
However, when it went up to vote, Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs raised the concern that she believed it would be named two separate parks — a Poage Landing park and the port.
Commissioner Josh Blanton said he researched the history of Poage Landing, learning that the city of Ashland was called Poage Landing prior to 1854, as evidenced by the sign in the sidewalk outside the city building.
He thought it was a good idea to hearken back to the history, he said.
However, City Attorney Jim Moore said the ordinance before the commission wouldn’t name two different parks — it would just rename Riverfront Park.
“That’s the way it was presented to me,” Moore said. “If you want it named something different, we’ll have to do a new ordinance and kill this one.”
But where would the lines between the parks be? At one point City Manager Mike Graese said the port would be on the left side, with the Poage Landing Park on the right side, without specifying if that was a view from the river or from the floodwall.
Then Chief Todd Kelley of Ashland Police said as far as the nautical maps are concerned, the entire area is called “The Port of Ashland.” A name change won’t affect the nautical designation, which is controlled through the U.S. Coast Guard.
After the meeting, Kelley clarified that the riverfront is a legit, true port that ships can tie off to. While the public is probably most familiar with the Belle of Cincinnati tying onto it, it can also be used by barge traffic to tie off in case of emergencies, Kelley said.
“We’ve had tow boats tie off there to get somebody onto land who has suffered an acid burn or a broken bone,” Kelley said. “We’re listed on those maps as a place to tie for those types of emergencies.”
Whenever a boat is tied off at the Port of Ashland, Kelley said APD provides security to the vessel.
Either way, for marketing and recreation purposes, the commission finally landed on the name they’ll be voting for today, resulting in a piece of city-owned property with three different names — two separate parks with different labels and one single overall port.