When someone orders a No. 4 at Chick-fil-A, they usually receive a Spicy Deluxe with waffle fries and a drink.
The Slone family of Flatwoods had Baby No. 4 in the restaurant’s parking lot at 2:30 in the morning late Sunday night.
Scarlett Leigh-Ann Slone will always have quite a story to tell about how she entered the world on Dec. 28, 2020.
Jessica Slone’s water broke near Bridges Christian Church in Russell as her husband, Chris, sped up his nearly brand-new pickup truck. En route to King’s Daughters Medical Center, Jessica knew then they wouldn’t make it to the hospital in time.
“It wasn’t too eventful until it became eventful,” she said with a laugh on Tuesday.
After KDMC Labor and Delivery staff informed the Slones they couldn’t do much for them until they arrived, the couple called 911. A Boyd County dispatcher asked about their location, and Jessica began rattling off names of landmarks along U.S. 23.
“She was like, ‘I’m not going to make it, she’s (Scarlett’s) getting ready to come,’” Chris recalled. “So the dispatcher asked, ‘where can you pull over?’ We told her we were close to the Walmart parking lot. She said, ‘oh, honey, your baby can’t be born in a Walmart parking lot. Go to Chick-fil-A.’”
Ashland Police showed up before Boyd EMS could arrive. Scarlett was crowning, so Jessica did the only thing she knew to do. A mother’s instinct kicked in.
“She literally pulled the baby out,” Chris said.
The umbilical cord ripped. Jessica’s educational background and profession paid off — she’s a nurse practitioner, but she works with elderly patients. She’d acquired enough knowledge through nursing school and going through her own experiences that she was aware of the importance of clamping the cord.
“I just held it together (until EMS got there),” said Jessica, whose pregnancy was at 39 weeks. She held the baby to keep her warm, too, Chris said.
“She was not panicked,” Chris said. “I don’t know of anyone else who would’ve been able to do what she did. There’s 1,000 ways it could’ve gone sideways, but she handled it perfectly.”
Dr. Tony Dotson, her OBGYN, concurred.
“I’ve delivered over 8,000 babies,” said Dotson, who’s been in private practice for 20 years. “There have been probably less than five babies that I know of delivered before they could make it to the hospital. She managed an unusual situation well.”
Dotson contacted Steve Barfield, the owner of the Ashland Chick-fil-A, and informed him of the wild sequence of events that transpired in his parking lot.
“He was pretty tickled to hear it was a good outcome,” Dotson said. Dotson said Barfield plans to treat the family to dinner and give them a gift.
Scarlett is the little sister to Dawson, 9, Dillon, 5, and Emma-Kate, 18 months. Chris’s mother rushed over and stayed with the other three children on Sunday night.
Scarlett is 19 inches long and weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
“That was more exciting than what I wanted it to be, but she’s healthy,” said Jessica, whose biggest fear once was enduring a natural birth.
Jessica and Scarlett will join the family at home today.
