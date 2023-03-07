ASHLAND An Ashland native, 34-year-old Clarence Wilkerson was described by his family as a goofy, with a generous nature.
Wilkerson is the man who died Saturday while in the custody of the Ashland Police Department.
La Juan Wilkerson said his little brother was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.
"If you needed shoes, well there goes one of them. If you needed both of them, there goes both of them. If need socks, too, here, why not?" La Juan Wilkerson said. "That's the type of person he was. Come around, fix stuff, he doesn't even live at the house. He wasn't disrespectful, not a troublemaker."
While a physically large man, Clarence was a peaceful man, said La Jaun.
"His mind is more like a child's," he said. "He's not a kick-your-ass type of guy. He would laugh at you. He's a Teddy bear — he's not a problem, he's not going to rob people."
Clarence Wilkerson had a lifelong passion for sports, particularly football. Sherri Ford, Wilkerson's mother, said her son played baseball, basketball and football at an early age, but eventually took a liking to the gridiron.
In the mid-2010s, he briefly played for a semi-pro football team in Carter County, alongside La Juan. Clarence played offense, while La Juan played defense.
"That's my favorite player, Clarence Wilkerson," La Juan Wilkerson said. "There's plenty of people who could tell you on that field, he was something different."
But Clarence Wilkerson's enlarged heart made it to where he couldn't play football anymore, according to his family. In fact, at the time of his death, his ailments had caused him to be on disability.
Despite that, he still kept up his love for the game, becoming an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Miami Hurricanes.
"Why do you want to pick the best teams to like?" La Juan Wilkerson said, with a laugh. "It's not even fair."
Clarence Wilkerson did get in a bit of trouble in the early 2010s. Court records show he had a cocaine case filed against him in 2011, but it was dropped. In 2013, he was charged with distribution, but that was pleaded down to a simple possession charge and he was given three years of probation.
Ford said that last incident "scared him straight."
The only other legal trouble he saw since then was a misdemeanor case in 2017 for public intoxication and second-degree fleeing on foot. Records show he had a bench warrant out in that case at the time of the arrest.
La Juan said he understands his brother's legal troubles could be brought up as he and the Wilkerson family speak out.
"We're going to let the facts speak for themselves here," he said. "It was a misdemeanor — he wasn't out there robbing or killing anybody."
Since his death, Ford said she's had dreams in the night where her son is crying for her.
"I can hear him saying, 'help me momma, help me!'" she said.
Wilkerson leaves behind two children. Ford said both are taking the death very hard.
"One asked me if their daddy died at the hospital," she said. "I told them he did — I didn't want to say he could've died in the back of a cop car."
