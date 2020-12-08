ASHLAND With health experts advising Americans to continue to wear masks even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, face coverings will be in demand for months to come.
One Ashland teen is helping provide masks for community members while raising money for a worthy cause.
Jasmine Webb, who is Miss Grayson Outstanding Teen, needed a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network as part of the requirements of competing for Miss Kentucky Outstanding Teen; candidates must raise at least $100 per each local preliminary entered, but Webb is going above and beyond.
“We have a high goal of $10,000, because during the pandemic, charity funds are lower, so we are helping as much as possible,” she said.
Webb and her team began in the middle of June and sold their first 100 masks on the July 4 weekend. So far, they have raised $7,500 for Children’s Miracle Network.
“Seventy-five hundred dollars is an amazing amount of money! I am ecstatic,” Webb said, noting her fundraising has gone beyond meeting the requirements of the pageant. “I saw a great opportunity. These masks served two functions — raised money for Children’s Miracle Network and helped people stay safe. In the beginning, masks were very difficult to find, so this helped everyone.”
Webb has had help from Carolyn Riel Webb, who is not related to her, but has the title of “adopted grandmother.”
“I buy the material and cut it out and (Carolyn and her sisters) sew them,” Webb said. “I keep saying we are going to quit making masks, but I continue buying material.”
The masks come in four sizes with different nosepieces and are double-layered.
“I am very lucky to have Carolyn. She does a wonderful job and she has a heart of gold,” Webb said.
The elder Webb said she has been grateful to have something to do during the pandemic.
Masks come in a variety of themes, including Christmas, “Frozen,” KISS, AC/DC, UK, sugar skulls, Wonder Woman and Captain America.
Fundraising has been slow for Children's Miracle Network during the pandemic, Webb said, but the need remains.
More than 10 million children enter a children's hospital in North America everyu year. Medicaid and insurance don't cover all the cost of care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network has tried to fill the gap, raising more than $7 billion, most of it $1 at a time through Miracle Balloon icon campaigns and other fundraisers.
“I believe a family’s primary focus should be their child while in the hospital,” Webb said. “Children’s Miracle Network helps alleviate the financial burdens of the hospital bill, which is a huge relief to parents. They help pay the portion of the bill not covered by insurance. Kentucky Children’s Miracle Network helps an average of 88,000 children each year. I am thankful to be able assist this worthwhile charity.”
She said the community is generous.
“I’m very proud of our community because many people say they don’t really need a mask, but buy to help the children,” Webb said. “I am so proud of what we have accomplished, but believe my work isn’t finished yet. My goal is $10,000 and I am very determined.”
Masks may be purchased at Dr. Christina Jordan's dental office in Shannon Plaza.
