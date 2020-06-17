GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery & Art Center and Huntington Blues Society will co-host a Larry Whitt CD release party from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday.
The CD, titled “Never Say Goodbye,” is a collection of Whitt’s original songs reflecting his many influences as an artists, which includes his father, Bob Whitt, who played dobro.
“He passed the torch to me, and I have not stopped playing since,” he said. “I played with him in my teens and then, when I realized that’s what I wanted to do for a living, that’s when I went out on my own, at around 18.”
Whitt, a 1977 graduate of Ashland Blazer High School, has performed all over the country and, in the area, he’s played acoustically with The Larry Whitt Band and Larry Whitt and Blue-Eyed Soul.
“I’ve done a lot of big shows and opened up for several major bands,” he said. “We opened up for Loverboy at Summer Motion several years ago and I’ve done shows with T. Graham Brown, Restless Heart, The Drifters and several others as well.”
Since he’s been back in the area, he said he performed with Dwight Whitley, who is an old friend.
Gallery Director Dan Click said Whitt was scheduled to perform during May’s F!nal Fr!day, but the event was postponed because of social distancing concerns.
“I’ve known Larry since the early 2000s, when he was playing locally and he was the first solo performer — he volunteered — to play live during a First Friday at the former Ashland Area Art Gallery back in 2004,” Click said. “It is exciting to see this professional musician’s amazing progress and regional fan base growth. In fact, the Larry Whitt Band (with Brent Jack and Tom Berry) was also the first live musical performance at the Grayson Gallery.”
Merchandise and CDs by the artist will be available for purchase throughout the evening.
The first of many music shows set for 2020 and the gallery’s initial opening since the health crisis, visitors may also enjoy the annual "Peace & Love" art exhibit still on display, Click said.
“This free event is open to the public following all COVID-19 guidelines as set forth by Gov. Beshear and the state of Kentucky,” Click said.
Upcoming at the gallery:
June 26 — Virtual show on Facebook.
For more information, email Click at grayongallery@gmail.com.
