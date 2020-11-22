OLIVE HILL News that researchers in Oregon and California have found potential ways to combat a bat-killing fungus cannot come too soon for the bats that make their winter homes at Carter Caves State Resort Park.
The researchers are studying tools to fight white-nose syndrome, a condition caused by a fungus that has killed millions of bats and threatened some species with extinction.
The fungus was first detected in caves at and around the park in 2013, and since then the bat population has shrunk considerably, according to park naturalist Paul Tierney.
The biggest impact has been on two species — the little brown bat and the tricolored bat, both very small, Tierney said.
He does not have exact counts, but sees fewer bats in the caves. "When I was a young cave guide, in certain caves you could see certain species year-round," he said.
The malady gets its name from the white fungus that grows on muzzles and wings.
The fungus is deadly to bats because it wakes them from hibernation.
Most bats are insect-eaters, and from spring through fall consume enough insects to build fat reserves that nourish them during winter hibernation.
They depend on the fat reserves and hibernation, during which their metabolisms slow down, to save energy and keep them alive until spring.
The fungus causes them to wake up and that accelerates their metabolisms; the bats use up their fat reserves and with no insects to replace them, they starve before spring.
That explains why smaller species are more vulnerable — they have lesser fat reserves. In some parts of the eastern U.S. those species have declined as much as 80%, he said.
Some species like the big brown bat, which also lives at Carter Caves, are not affected as severely, Tierney said.
Carter Caves is an important winter home for Indiana bats, which naturalists initially believed would be highly susceptible, but at Carter Caves those bats have fared better than in other areas. There has been a slow decline but not the complete loss formerly feared, he said.
Scientists are still learning how the disease spreads. It was introduced to the United States in 2006 from Europe, probably hitchhiking on gear brought back from caves there. Once in the country, it was spread by cavers on their shoes, clothing and equipment.
Knowing that, Carter Caves for some time closed certain caves and initiated a cleaning procedure for clothing and equipment.
Researchers have learned that the bats themselves are capable of spreading the fungus by moving from cave to cave, Tierney said.
Cave tour visitors are still required to walk across a mat soaked with disinfectant after exiting caves.
Some management practices have been changed to protect bats, he said. For instance, Saltpeter Cave, which is adjacent to the park's visitor center, is an ideal environment for Indiana bats during hibernation. It also is a popular tour cave.
Now, the park closes Saltpeter Cave from Labor Day to Memorial Day and the Indiana bat population there is recovering. "The only thing that changed was management of the cave. It gave them more habitat. Any time you can give back habitat, it helps the bats," Tierney said.
The overall outlook for bats in the region "is not as bleak as originally thought, but we're not out of the woods yet," he said.
Researchers continue to study the problem nationally. "Here, we still follow protocols that have been implemented 10 years or more," Tierney said.