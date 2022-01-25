GRAYSON Works of the late Kentucky artist Tom Whitaker will be in the spotlight with an exhibit this month at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center.
An opening reception for the show will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the gallery, part of Grayson’s F!nal Fr!day.
“Whitaker is one of the most prolific and well-known artists hailing from Kentucky,” Gallery Director Dan Click said, adding the artist was proud of his Magoffin County roots. “Many will remember Tom Whitaker as not only an artist and a quite unforgettable person, but also as an exceptional and experienced art teacher, often selected as a judge and/or juror for a multitude of art competitions across the region for years.”
Whitaker’s family now owns his remaining body of work, which was first shown in Salyersville.
“After his death in 2020, the life celebration and showcase of Whitaker’s art and music was organized by arts activist Jessica Salyer and the Whitaker family,” Click said. “Salyer, along with husband Greg Salyer and fellow artist Erin Conley, began the process of accumulating, organizing and cataloging Whitaker’s life work for a successful exhibit in his honor.”
Dozens of Whitaker’s original pieces will be displayed, mostly watercolor and mixed media, with a wide range of subject matter. “From his well-known landscapes and still lifes to portraiture (including self portraits) there also will be the ‘unique-to-Tom’s own character,’ which are works that make you think,” Click said.
In addition to his talent in visual arts, Whitaker was an accomplished musician and performed many times with his band, Creeker.
To see more of his work available for purchase or for a CD of the band, visit tomjwhitaker.net/index.html.
Click said a People’s Choice Award of $50 will go to the Whitaker family; attendees may vote for their favorite piece by Whitaker and the award will be presented at 7:30 p.m.
Entertainment will be provided by Laid Back and Honey and Luna and the Mountain Jets. Refreshments will be provided by Sheila Sobra.
“Weather is expected to continue to be very cold, so those who plan to attend should dress warmly on Friday evening,” Click said.
For more information, email the gallery at graysongallery@gmail.com or visit the gallery’s Facebook page.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.