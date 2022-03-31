CANNONSBURG Summer is coming, and with it there will also be another way for everyone to cool off once the heat sets in. Whit’s Frozen Custard of Ashland will soon be opening a new location at Camp Landing, offering the same frozen treats and coffees that area residents have come to enjoy.
Owner Richard Ritchie said the new location is an additional and not a replacement site.
“We love Ashland,” Ritchie said. “And within a few weeks our customers will be able to enjoy a new seating area behind our Winchester Avenue location in Art Alley.”
The new store will allow Whit’s to expand its footprint. It will complement other entertainment and food already offered at Camp Landing.
Whit’s currently features a wide variety of frozen custard and a selection of flavored coffee at their Winchester Avenue spot in Ashland. It make its custard fresh every day, complete with toppings, and the coffee is always piping hot.
Ritchie, who also owns Line-X in Ashland, said he always wanted to diversify his business. Fortunate circumstances paved the way.
Ritchie said he and his family were vacationing at Disney World to celebrate one of his sons graduating from law school, and on the way back they stopped in Asheville, North Carolina. His son’s girlfriend mentioned there was a Whit’s Frozen Custard there, so they decided to try it. Ritchie said he was glad they did, because it as the best he had ever eaten.
“We loved it,” Ritchie said. “And one morning I told my wife we should check on it and see if we could start one.”
The experience of dealing with the Whit’s franchise, he said, was completely refreshing. Before he had been used to dealing with corporate entities, but Whit’s is a family-owned franchise with more than 80 stores.
In addition to enjoying the family dynamic, Ritchie said the product itself it always high-quality and handcrafted. Unlike most commercial frozen dairy products, Whit’s Frozen Custard is true custard along the lines of old fashioned homemade ice cream that includes eggs.
“And ice cream is made at a lower temperature, freezes faster, and has a lot more air and ice in it,” Ritchie said. “It also has a little rougher texture. Custard is made at a higher (though still freezing) temperature and is made slower. Then when it comes through our machine it is a much smoother product.”
The story behind the coffee bar shared a similar style of fortunate circumstance, Ritchie said. He was in Paintsville and went into a small coffee shop next to the sheriff’s office. He had actively been checking out coffee shops in other areas and states, but he went into the small Paintsville coffee shop simply because it was cold and he wanted a hot drink.
“So, I go in and have this coffee, and I have to call my wife,” he remembered. “I told her that it was the best cup of coffee that I had ever tasted was right there at that little coffee shop in Paintsville.”
Ritchie spoke with the shop owner, who told him that she bought all of her coffee from Kentucky Mountain Coffee, roasters from Paintsville.
“I spoke to them, and now we retail Kentucky Mountain Coffee at our coffee bar,” he said. “We grind the beans and sell it ground or whole bean, and sell it in bags. But we also use it in our process. And we have people come in from all over to buy the coffee.”
All of Ritchie’s employees get involved in the process, he said, though each has their favorite part. Employee Lakin Steele has been with Whit’s for several months. Steele said she enjoys all aspects of her job, but coffee is her favorite.
“I really like working the coffee side,” she said. She likes creating her own flavors and is constantly looking for something she thinks the customers would like.
Abby Sparks has only been at Whit’s for three weeks.
“I really like flavoring the ice cream,” Sparks said. “And I enjoy adding the flavorings and the toppings to create something special.”
When the Camp Landing spot opens in early summer, Ritchie said they will have plenty of room to offer patrons a special experience that both complements the other businesses there and will also cater to someone who just wants to come for the ice cream and coffee.
“There is already so much to do at Camp Landing,” he said. “And people can take advantage of the entertainment there and enjoy what we have to offer while they are doing it. But we want everyone to know that they can come see us and find everything they would find at the Ashland location.”
The Winchester Avenue location hours can be found on their Facebook page, and the hours of the new location will be similar to those of other stores at the Camp Landing location. The Camp Landing store is scheduled to open early this summer.