ASHLAND One Ashland business has experienced so much growth they needed to move to a larger location. The Ashland Alliance had a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday for the relocation of Potters Place to 1700 29th Street.
Owner Derek Potter said the new spot allows them to put larger and more items on display. Potter and his wife, Sheena, opened the business in January and said community support has been nothing short of phenomenal.
In spite of rain and chillier temperatures the streets were lined in a show of support. Sheena Potter told the crowd everyone else says they have the best customers, but she really does have the best customers anywhere.
“Our customers come in all the time and offer to help out with everything,” Derek Potter said. “Or they just come in to hang out — and we like that, too.”
Potter’s Place purchases its merchandise through pallet sales, all of which is still new.
“It’s all shelf pull or overstock items,” Derek Potter said. “And we cover it all. We have automotive, cleaning supplies, bicycles, personal items and toys. Pretty much you name it and we have it. Or we will be getting it because we buy every week.”
Derek Potter said he believes the small-town businessperson is making a comeback. Proof of that is how much his customers tell him they enjoy the personal touch and a conversation as opposed to bigger more impersonal stores. Scott Martin of Ashland Alliance echoed that statement at the ribbon cutting, saying, “You don’t have to deal with a corporation because they (the Potters) are the corporation.”
Potter said the hometown feel is something people are looking for, especially since COVID caused so many business closures.
They also appreciate being able to talk to the person they are buying things from and asking questions about current and future stock.
“That happened 10 times yesterday and today where people called asking about something,” Potter said. “And we have people coming into the store, too, looking for specific things. I was able to say yes, we had that about half the time, or that we would be getting it in the future.”
Potters Place buys by item type, rather than ordering a specific amount of a certain thing, which is what allows it to cover such a range.
“It could be small appliances or cleaning supplies, but some things like shop vacs or deer stands we can buy by the pallet. We can buy clothing by the pallet as well, but a lot of the time it’s mixed goods.”
Potters Place buys new loads every week, so it pays the customer to check in regularly to see what the latest thing available is whether it be PS5 game systems or swimming pools.
“There may be a lot of the same stuff here, but there is also something new on the floor every week,” Potter said.
Potter said the best way to check out what is available is to follow the Potters Place Facebook page, which they update regularly, or stop in.
“Everyone who works here can answer all your questions,” Potter said. “And they will be glad to help you any way they can.”