ASHLAND In a situation made for daytime TV, a longtime barber is leaving South Ashland after a parking dispute.
Cue the “People’s Court” intro.
Seventy-three-year-old Waldo Wilburn has been cutting hair at the corner of 29th Street and Holt Street for 26 years, about as long as some of the reporters at The Daily Independent have been alive. Former county deputy Scott Ball and Scott Wamsley are a couple of upstarts, looking to invest money to redevelop that side of town.
Two years ago, Wamsley and Ball bought the building that houses Waldo’s shop from Waldo himself. Now the old barber is saying the two tycoons are pushing him out of his spot.
But the landlords are saying it’s a misunderstanding — Waldo didn’t re-up his lease and they’ve already rented it out to somebody else.
Without Judge Judy Sheldon or Joe Brown here to decide, it’s up to you, the reader to figure it out.
Waldo said about a year ago, current Boyd County deputy Oran Smith moved into a storefront next door and opened a gym.
Due to the scant parking in the area, Waldo said gym customers were taking up parking spaces, and periodically blocking the barber in. The two had disputes over it, calling the landlord — Waldo even called the law, city officials and anyone who would listen.
About everyone involved told the two to play nice, according to Wamsley.
Waldo even called Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, Smith’s boss. Woods said the following about the parking dispute:
“He (Smith) has not done anything to abuse his authority as a Boyd County Sheriff’s Office deputy in this matter. This is a private matter between Mr. Wilburn and Deputy Oran and it is between them and their landlord.”
After about eight to nine weeks of the law getting called down there — call logs provided by Waldo showed at least three calls to the area over parking during June and July 2020.
Smith, for his part, was contacted, but did not return a call to the newspaper.
Around that same time, Wamsley said Waldo approached Ball (who also confirmed this account) about changing from a three-year lease to a one-year lease — which reflected a July 31, 2021, expiration date. Things went quiet as far as the law getting called and the two landlords said they figured Waldo was just going to run his lease out and either retire or move.
Waldo said he asked for a year-to-year, because he was concerned about his health. After all, he’s getting up there — Wamsley and Ball had no problem with it. In fact, Wamsley said he’d let Waldo stay there for 10 years if he wanted to.
Ball even recalled getting his haircut by Waldo when he was a kid. Despite all the ruckus when the gym went in — and a few comments about stuccoing the brick on the storefront — the two landlords still like Waldo.
At the end of July, Wamsley said he sent a letter to Waldo to remind him to clear out after his lease went up. He said they even gave Waldo a free month to get his stuff out — by that time they’d already signed another tenant for the lease.
“Waldo never showed any sign that he was wanting to renew his lease,” Wamsley said.
Waldo said he did want to renew his lease and even tried, but the two landlords told him they wouldn’t do it.
That was Aug. 10, according to a check Waldo showed The Daily Independent.
That’s 11 days after the lease ran out — Ball confirmed Waldo tried to give him the check, but he rejected it because, again, he’d already rented out the spot for somebody else, who is due to go in on Sept. 1.
Where’s Waldo moving to?
Waldo said he doesn’t know, but he’s not fixing to retire any time soon. In fact, he has a sign posted on his door saying as much. However, the prospect of moving somewhere with a better parking situation is intriguing to the barber.
“I just want to get away from the hassle,” Waldo said. “I appreciate my business and clientele and I want them to know that even though I’m moving away, I’m not retiring. I will continue to serve my customers as long my health allows.”
