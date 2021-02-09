ASHLAND Paramount Arts Center will present the Spirit of the South tour, a concert on the riverfront, on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
The lineup includes Blackberry Smoke, which will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers will open.
PAC Executive Director Holly Canfield said the COVID-19 pandemic was, in part, the reason the theater could book the tour.
“Pre-COVID, we might not have been able to get the show,” she said, noting the tour had been scheduled for 2020 but canceled because of the pandemic. “It was a Live Nation (Entertainment) concert, and you had to be a bigger arena to get it. They rescheduled for this year and probably a lot of venues couldn’t reschedule.”
Canfield said the PAC had tried for several seasons to schedule Blackberry Smoke, but it hadn’t worked out before.
“When it was announced that the Spirit of the South tour was coming through, we thought it was a great opportunity to bring the show to the riverfront,” she said. “It’s going to solidify the Ashland riverfront as a venue in the eyes of artists and their managers, so we can continue bringing high quality bands to the riverfront.”
The Atlanta-based Blackberry Smoke debuted in 2004 and is best known for such hits as “Holding All the Roses,” which was the first independently released record to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country album charts; “Like An Arrow;” and “One-Horse Town.”
Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons of Allman Brothers Band legends Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, formed the Allman Betts Band. The debut album was released in March 2019.
The Wild Feathers is an American country rock band formed in 2010 in Nashville by Ricky Young, Joel King and Taylor Burns, all of whom were lead singers in previous bands.
The show will conclude with a jam session including a variety of band members. Canfield said the audience can expect a surprise.
A mobile exhibit will be available to ticket holders, she said. Jaimoe from the Allman Brothers Band will offer displays of never-before-seen archival items such as original, hand-written lyrics, awards, family photos, iconic pieces of clothing and jewelry and instruments played by the band. Jaimoe will be at the museum and available for meet-and-greet sessions and to sign autographs.
Canfield said the theater will take a wait-and-see attitude about COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“We are hoping to have full-capacity events by then, but if by June or July, we realize we won’t, we’ll have to work with the bands’ management to see what we could do,” she said.
While tickets will be for sale on Friday, Canfield said presale tickets will be available, as well as PAC Passes. Details will be revealed on the theater’s website and Facebook page.
Canfield said she hopes to offer a mini-festival at the end of September that has a more diverse offering of performers.
