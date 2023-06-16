ASHLAND Dairy lovers will be in for a delight with the opening of Creative Cow in the old party room of the Greenup Avenue Giovanni's.
Offering up to 70 flavors of an exclusive high-butterfat brand called Ashby-Sterling, owner Brad Trimble said he hopes to fill in the void of ice cream parlors in the city.
"Right now we got Baskin-Robbins and Whit's," he said. "I thought, what goes together better than pizza and ice cream?"
Trimble said he believes his hand-dipped ice cream can stack up with the best of them in the Tri-State, including the 1,000-pound gorilla in the room — Austin's Ice Cream.
"I think ours is just as good or even better than theirs," he said. "We have a lot of ribbons of caramel and peanut butter and flavor. You have to, because high butterfat will coat your mouth so you won't taste it unless there's a lot."
An additional rub is the serving of fresh-made Belgian waffles with ice cream, Trimble said.
While open for two weeks, the business had its Ashland Alliance ribbon cutting Friday, led by Scott "The Scissors" Martin, with Mayor Matt Perkins and Commissioners Marty Gute and Josh Blanton in attendance.
"I'm here every week," Gute said. "When my family is in from Lexington, they always want to come to the Greenup Avenue Giovanni's."
Trimble said COVID killed the party room, so an ice cream parlor makes for a more lucrative use of the space.
Creative Cow is at 724 Greenup Avenue and is open from noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
(606) 326-2653 |