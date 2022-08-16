ASHLAND The topic of discussion at the Ashland Rotary meeting on Monday was all about the efforts to help those devastated by the recent floods in southeastern Kentucky.
The club announced that it would donate a minimum of $1,000 to assist in flood relief, with potentially more to be raised later. A good amount of that money was made possible by a young man named Noah Dotson, who conducted his own fundraiser for flood relief by setting up a lemonade (and cookie) stand at his father Curtis Dotson’s office.
Nine-year-old Noah, whose father is a Rotarian, raised $257 to help with flood relief, which he presented to the Rotary on Monday.
Curtis Dotson said his son is conscious of the needs of others, and that he had wanted to do something to help since the flooding first happened.
Noah Dotson said, “I felt really bad for them when I saw everything that happened.”
That is why he decided to try and raise money to help and said that he encourages everyone else who can help to do so as well. He plans to do something else in the future but will have to work around his school schedule.
Noah attends Rose Hill School, which began classes on Monday, but since the donation was so important, he was able to take off enough time to present it to the Rotary.
Boyd County Emergency Management Director Tim England spoke to the Rotary Monday and said that Boyd County and the entire state has been through a lot of disasters in the past few years.
“In 2018 we had a federal disaster for flooding,” England said. “We also had flooding disasters in 2019 and 2020, as well as the COVID pandemic which was a disaster itself.
“In 2021, we had two floods in February, one at the beginning then one at the end of February leading into March. and then in December we had flooding here, while western Kentucky was dealing with tornadoes. and now there is the current disaster in southeastern Kentucky.”
England said he wanted to give a clear representation on both how responses work and how emergency management agencies support one another.
“We are working here,” England said. “But we also deploy to assist other areas across the state.”
England said there was one area of emergency response that is critical, and that area is donation management.
“Things can get out of hand really quickly in these instances,” he said. “There is no area that has the perfect place to store donations.” He mentioned using a school in one instance, which might seem the perfect solution given their size and large open areas and facilities; but the challenge there is that they try to get children back into schools as quickly as possible after a disaster.
The key, England said, is to coordinate well with those who are “on site” during disaster recovery so that all of the donations sent to these areas can not only be stored but accessed by those who need them.
“Volunteer management is also important,” England said. “People have big hearts, and they want to come and help.”
Management is again crucial so that one area doesn’t have too many volunteers while another area has none, he said. Fortunately, there is a state volunteer resource, he said, that will allow people to register to help not only based on the time they are available but also with the types of volunteer work they wish to do.
All volunteers and all types of help — whether that be in the form of a physical or monetary commitment — is welcome, England said.
“Every county has a donation site, and there is a coordinator for that. and make sure that when you donate it is through a reputable site, because there are always scammers during disasters,” he said.