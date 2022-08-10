GRAYSON Steve Womack is all too familiar with mother nature’s wrath.
He has witnessed destruction from tornadoes and had businesses in the path of Hurricane Katrina — which he called unimaginable damage.
“We’ve never lost a soul, though,” Womack said. “The rest is just material.
“You work hard to replace it, but these people lost souls down there, and a lot of them,” he said in reference to last week’s floods.
Womack visited eastern Kentucky and knew he had to do something.
“It’ll just break your heart what you see,” he said. “You think about the mother that lost her four children, I saw a young couple sitting on a creek bank, consoling one another — just above them I saw two trailers that had been washed away.”
So Womack went to work and reached out to David Hayes to purchase 1,948 pairs of shoes.
Hayes operates Grayson Flooring and contracts with outside companies for various clothing items.
Said Hayes: “I just supplied the shoes,” filling two tractor trailers full. “... When God touches a man’s heart, he has to act on it.”
Womack refused monetary donations, telling Hayes, “I’ve got to do this one on my own.”
“God touched my heart to tell this story,” Hayes said.
Hayes recalled a time he woke up and found himself without a home, clothing and even his wife after a house fire.
“This touches me because I know what these people are going through,” he said.
Womack hopes to drop off the donation later this week to the Knott County Recreation Facility. As of Monday, he was waiting on word from Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins and Gov. Andy Beshear on what location will serve best as a distribution center.
On Tuesday, he said the shoes will be going to Knott County area, looking to leave on Thursday. They are working with area leaders to find a spot to provide shoes for people.
“We went down there a week ago Saturday, and if you go it’ll change your outlook. We’ve been through Hurricane Katrina, floods. We’ve been lucky to never have a loss of life.”
The shoes were organized and separated into sizes and genders by Mary Jo Fugate, who works at Grayson Flooring.
Womack will also donate 500 bails of hay to help with animal relief.
“There’s still people with big hearts here in eastern Kentucky,” Hayes said.
“I just needed to help, that’s all. There’s nothing more to it,” Womack said.