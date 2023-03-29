One of the most important parts of a standard school day starts before a student arrives at a particular school.
For many students in Greenup County, their day begins on a school bus and one of the biggest challenges Greenup County and Raceland-Worthington School districts face since the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020 is staffing their full fleet of buses.
“Well, it does seem that since COVID that staffing our buses has been a major challenge for most school districts throughout the entire country,” Greenup County Schools transportation director Tommy Crump said. “According to the national news, bus drivers are in high demand as well as many other professions. Here at Greenup County, we really have had more drivers to retire these past two years than we had to pursue to be trained. It usually takes three to four weeks to be properly trained for most new drivers and it seems that can also be a challenge in itself.”
Greenup County fields 36 full-time drivers and two substitute drivers according to Crump. However, the 37 routes that they operate includes three routes that are combined into one. That along with lack of adequate staffing creates a longer period the student must remain on the bus each day.
“With the lack of certified bus drivers as well as monitors, we are presently down four drivers, causing us to combine routes therefore causing longer ride times with more students,” Crump said.
Raceland-Worthington transportation director Steve Huffman said the district suffers with staffing its full fleet of buses as well, forcing them to use alternative methods to ensure all students have transportation to school each day.
“At present time, due to our special needs (bus) driver being out, we are forced to rely on our educators to drive our students home and to school in school vehicles,” Huffman said.
Raceland has also faced challenges due to extracurriculars with football and basketball advancing well into the postseason this year.
“We have been doing our best with the drivers we have to not only get our students to school and home safely, but also to accommodate all requested extracurricular trips to the best of our ability."
With the everyday challenges both districts battle, a driver needing a sub creates another element all itself.
“If a driver is sick, there is a lack of drivers able to do a single run,” Huffman said. “Drivers are forced to double up on runs possibly causing students to arrive late to school and late home in the evenings.”
Jeff Fletcher works double-duty for Greenup County schools, teaching history during the day while driving a bus for the district in the morning and evenings. Fletcher, who, along with Sammy Jenkins, trains for the district said the use of a sub creates a level of uncertainty for both parties.
“As a sub driver you may never know what route or bus you may be driving from day to day or maybe from morning to evening,” Fletcher said. “Speaking from experience, I can tell you that being a sub driver is the most stressful job within the transportation department. You are dealing with riders that you know nothing about and often have no idea where you are driving to.”
While the unknown is challenging enough, adding weather to the mix forces districts to have to make quick decisions on cancellations and delays to ensure all students can be transported to school safely. While most roads inside Raceland’s district are easily accessible, Greenup County consists of mostly rural areas that do not easily welcome the 5-ton machine loaded with 40-50 kids.
“It is our goal to make sure that we must look at all safety precautions when operating in different weather conditions,” Crump said. “Driving a bus during snowstorms or on icy roadways presents many challenges. Things can get difficult enough driving any vehicle in such conditions, but when you drive a school bus that is up to 45 feet long and weighs over 10,000 pounds, safe driving takes on a whole new meaning.”
Added Crump: “As much as the road departments try sometimes the road conditions are not always where they should be. Our winters (maybe not this year) can cause many challenges such as potholes, broken off pavement, low hanging limbs, etc.”
Training new drivers requires time and money with the average price of a Class B CDL license at $2,000. However, with Fletcher 'sand Jenkins' ability to train drivers locally for Greenup County schools, the cost is reduced significantly while having the ability to specifically train the driver for the district’s needs.
“It is absolutely critical to have in-house training,” Fletcher said. “Without this a district will have to send the individuals to a CDL facility and pay for them to obtain a Class B CDL. By training in house, the individuals will get actual experience behind the wheel of an actual bus that he or she may very well be driving at some point. It puts the individuals a little more at rest by doing it this way.”
Fletcher requires each driver candidate to log 50-60 hours behind the wheel in “an attempt to better prepare them for the possible challenges that he/she will face when they start driving a route.”
Fletcher explained the method of training he uses for trainees starts with the process of getting students on and off the bus to the point it becomes second nature.
“There is a sequence of events that must take place each and every time before opening the student loading door,” Fletcher said. “In an overall summary, this consists of ensuring that the student warning lights are turned on within 200 feet of the student pick-up, visual scanning to make sure that it is safe for the student to cross the road, parking brake is set, the service brake is applied, the Student Stop Lights are turned on, etc. Veteran drivers normally get to the point that they can hit every switch that he/she needs to without ever looking at their control panel.”
Both school districts operate a live school bus safety drill each school year by placing students on buses and having them operate the safety escape doors should an emergency arise during a transport.
“(Drivers) are trained to make sure that all students know bus safety and regulation are followed,” Huffman said.
Both school districts feature railroad crossings in their routes which is part of the CDL certification process of how to approach and proceed past each crossing.