AARF event scheduled
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will sponsor the Woofstock Spaytacular from 6 to 8 p.m. March 31 at the Ashland Transportation building.
Attendees are encouraged to dress hippie style; awards will be given for best dressed couple and male and female.
A silent basket auction is planned. Animal sponsorships will be available.
Funds raised will support spaying and neutering expenses.
Blood drives scheduled
ASHLAND
The Boyd County Chapter of the American Red Cross is planning blood drives at the following locations:
Feb. 15, 9 to 2 p.m. — Ohio University Riffe Center, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
Feb. 17, noon to 5 p.m. — Bridges Christian Church, 1402 Kenwood Drive, Russell.
Feb. 20, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. — KDMC Health Education Center, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland.
Feb. 28, 8 a.. to 1 p.m. — Russell High School, 710 Red Devil Lane, Russell.
Pancake breakfast to mark Maple Days
HUNTINGTON
The Wild Ramp will host Maple Days 2023 Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at the store at 555 14th St. West.
The menu will feature local maple syrup from Cedar Run Farm and Tom’s Creek Family Farm, pancakes, fried potatoes and pork sausage from Crawford Family Farm. Maple syrup will be available for purchase during the event.
Proceeds will go to support the Wild Ramp and local farms in the area.
Church offers Valentine cabaret
HUNTINGTON
A Valentine’s Day cabaret featuring dinner and live music by Johnson Memorial Music Scholars and Bruce Rous, director of music, will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and noon Feb. 16.
Cost is $15 per person. Reservations are required by Wednesday by calling (304) 525-8116 or emailing johnsonmumc@gmail.com.
The church is at 513 10th St.
Lily’s Place seeks donations
HUNTINGTON
Lily’s Place, a facility providing care for infants with prenatal substance exposure, is in need of donations of several items, including all sizes of diapers and pullups, baby wipes, diaper cream, infant rattles/sensory toys, unscented fabric softener sheets, infant nail clippers, baby memory book, toilet bowl cleaner, K-cups, regular coffee, stamps, diaper bags/backpacks, Johnson’s disposable wash cloths, Johnson’s baby body wash and lotion, Dreft or comparable baby detergent, tall kitchen unscented garbage bags (drawstring), toilet paper, Swiffer dry/wet cloths, gift cards to Kroger or Walmart and monetary donations.
For more information, call Lily’s Place at (681) 432-0600.
Boyd County High band fundraisers set
ASHLAND
Boyd County High School Band has several fundraisers upcoming.
Band members are taking orders for strawberries. Cost is $20 per flat. Orders are due by Feb. 21.
Boyd County High School Band is seeking vendors for its craft and vendor show, set for April 1.
Dinner and a Show, presented by the jazz band, will be at 7 p.m. May 8 at The Mill. Cost is $5 per person; attendees may purchase dinner from the menu.
For more information or tickets for any events, speak to a band member or email john.johnson@boyd.kyschools.us.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Feb. 1 are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Jody Lowman; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Norma Meek.
Staff reports