Charleston ballet enrolling
CHARLESTON
The Charleston Ballet’s official school, American Academy Ballet, is gearing up for a full schedule of classes.
Enrollment is open for ages 4 and older. Classes are offered six days a week in ballet, and Pilates class is offered on Saturdays. The AAB Fall Semester will begin Sept. 7 and will conclude Dec. 18.
All classes are in the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol St. on the mezzanine. The studios are accessible from the lobby by a stairwell to the mezzanine.
The Charleston Ballet continues to require all dancers and studio visitors to wear masks, practice social distancing, and follow studio health and safety protocol.
To enroll or for more information, call (304) 342-6541 or email info@thecharlestonballet.com.
Gallery seeking art submissions
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center is seeking submissions or its F!nal Fr!day exhibit; a reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 at the gallery.
All media and any subject will be accepted. Artists may pick up pieces from a former show during drop off, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14 and 16.
Works must have name, title and medium on the back (or on the piece, if 3D) and be ready to hang or display. There is no entry fee, but a 20% commission will be deducted on sold works only.
Awards for People’s Choice, GGAC Board Choice and Brandon Click Memorial will be given at a ceremony during the opening reception; each is worth $50.
Live music will be presented by Blue Sky.