Bridge
winners
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for March 30 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Judy Fannin; third — Clara Marcum; fourth — Juanita Ditty.
Christian rock concert set
IRONTON
The local Christian rock band 3 Days Under will perform Wednesday at Real Life Ministries Church at 1717 Reynolds St.
Doors will open at 5 p.m.; the band will perform at 6 p.m.
Survey aims to help
Ukrainian refugees
COLUMBUS
National efforts are underway to help the people of Ukraine, including the Ukrainian Cultural Capital Placement Project.
The project has launched a survey to gather suggestions for organizations, residencies, fellowships, educational programs and employment opportunities for displaced Ukrainian artists, academics and professionals. The survey link is: surveymonkey.com/r/D2GTXFM.
Survey information will be shared with agencies nationwide working with refugees to connect individuals with organizations that can provide safe temporary housing, workspace, and networking opportunities to help people in transition.
The goal of the project is to create opportunities for professional advancement and to avoid underemployment of highly educated and trained professionals, despite their present circumstances. The survey can be completed multiple times and shared widely.
The project is led by Chicago artist Anya Antonovych and promoted by staff of the National Council for the Traditional Arts.
The Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery showcases the work of Ohio’s artists and the collections of the state’s museums and galleries. The Riffe Gallery is in the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts, 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215.
HSO concert
celebrates Haydn
HUNTINGTON
A concert by the Huntington Symphony Orchestra featuring works by Franz Joseph Haydn will be at 7:30 p.m. April 9 at Spring Valley High School.
The program will include performances by Carline Waugh, soprano; Leah Heater, mezzo-soprano; Stan Workman, tenor; and Ross Tamaccio, bass.
Jacob Smith is director of the HSO chorus.
Bluegrass event
will be April 30
RUSH
Hammertowne, Bobby Maynard and Breakdown and Black Powder Express will perform for Bluegrass and Brunch at The BlackHorse Farm on April 30.
Tickets are $50 whichw ill include brunch by Buddy’s Clubhouse andone alcoholic drink for those 21 and older; soft drinks will be included. A cash bar is available.
The farm is at 18517 Ky. 854. For more information, call (606) 922-4853.
Masquerade ball scheduled
ASHLAND
“Puck’s Revelry: A Masquerade Ball” is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 16 at The Social Room.
The event will include music, drinks, performers and a floor show.
Tickets, which are $25, are available to those 18 and older.
The Social Room is at 5405 Roberts Drive.
The event is presented by Ashland Pride.
For more information, email ashlandkypride@gmail.com.
Orchestra gets
funded to tour
LOUISVILLE
The Louisville Orchestra will receive a $4.3 million appropriation from the Kentucky General Assembly to resume an annual statewide touring program.
The funds will allow the orchestra to visit every region on Kentucky over two years, beginning in 2023. The free concerts will include the full Louisville Orchestra, as well as strategic engagement of local ensembles and artists.
The budget passed with bipartisan support through both the House and the Senate on Wednesday; the orchestra will begin the planning phase of the touring program immediately.
Pollinators
presentation
HUNTINGTON
Dr. Mike Beck will discuss native pollinators during a presentation set for 10 a.m. May 28 at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Beck, the museum’s conservatory director, will present information on the importance of pollinators; how to select plants to attract pollinators; and several ways to provide for the non-flower needs of pollinators during this PowerPoint presentation in HMA’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium.
If you are interested in acquiring five plants selected by Beck to start your garden, then there is a $40 registration fee; otherwise, there is no charge for attending this PowerPoint presentation and no registration is required.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.