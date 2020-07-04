Gardens focus of virtual exhibit
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center is seeking submissions for its next virtual exhibit with the theme of gardening.
Participants may submit up to five photos of their house, gardens, landscapes — whatever you’ve been growing — until July 27.
Submissions must include artist or gardener’s name, a brief description, city and state.
The online opening will be after 6 p.m. July 31.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
Workshops scheduled
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer several sessions in the coming weeks.
•“Dementia Conversations” will provide tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.
The program will be online from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
•“Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” will be online from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
• “Memory Cafe,” a social group where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together and remain socially engaged, will be online from 2 to 3 p.m. July 13.
•“Legal and Financial Planning for Dementia, Parts One and Two” will cover making legal plans that fit your needs; legal documents you’ll need and what they mean for all of you; how to find legal and financial assistance; practical strategies for making a long-term plan of care; tax deductions and credits; and government programs that can help pay for care.
The program will be online from noon to 1 p.m. July 14.
•“COVID-19 and Caregiving” is specialized for family caregivers. It will be from 11 a.m. to noon July 16.
To register, call (800) 272-3900 or visit alz.org/kyin/helping_you/education_programs. Registration is required.