Fall conference will be next month
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute will have its annual Fall Conference on Sept. 19 and 20.
The conference will include guest speakers and is open to the public.
Southland is at 5673 West Southland Drive.
MUSO concerts upcoming
HUNTINGTON
Marshall University Symphony Orchestra concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 during Alumni Weekend at Smith Recital Hall.
Violin concert set for December
ASHLAND
A Christmas violin recital will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at in the fellowship hall of Southland Bible Institute.
A love offering for use of the hall will be taken. Refreshments will follow the performance.
Southland is at 5673 West Southland Drive.
Staff reports