Greek festival upcoming
HUNTINGTON
St. George Greek Orthodox Church will have its annual Greek Festival Sept. 15 and 16.
Festival will include Greek food, pastries, feature Greek dancers and special tours of the church by Father Mark Elliott priest.
St. George is at 701 11th Ave.
Benefit cruise-in set
ASHLAND
Westwood Free Will Baptist Church will have a benefit cruise-in from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the church at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.
Cost is by donation, with proceeds going to the church's youth ministry.
For more information, call (606) 571-9362 or (740) 646-5007.