Greek festival upcoming

HUNTINGTON

St. George Greek Orthodox Church will have its annual Greek Festival Sept.  15 and 16.

Festival will include Greek food, pastries, feature Greek dancers and special tours of the church by Father Mark Elliott priest.

St. George is at 701 11th Ave.

Benefit cruise-in set

ASHLAND

Westwood Free Will Baptist Church will have a benefit cruise-in from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the church at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.

Cost is by donation, with proceeds going to the church's youth ministry.

For more information, call (606) 571-9362 or (740) 646-5007.

