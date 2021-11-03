ASHLAND The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center honors the fashion of politics with its exhibit titled “First Ladies: of the United States and Kentucky.”
“Showcased in this exhibit are nine reproduction line-by-line copies of gowns worn by First Ladies,” Curator Heather Whitman said. “The originals are housed in the Smithsonian.”
Some of those copies include dresses worn by Martha Washington, Louisa Adams and Sarah Van Buren.
“A special section of the exhibit features four Kentucky First Ladies, including the very first, Susannah Shelby,” Whitman said. “These dresses are based off of those worn by their respective dolls in the First Lady Doll Collection in Frankfort.”
For example, Ida Millis Willis was the wife of Gov. Imeon Willis, who grew up in Lawrence County, Ohio, and became the 46th governor. He moved to Ashland and opened a law practice. He married Ida in 1920, and the couple had one daughter, Sarah. Ida was a former Deputy Court Clerk of Boyd County and would become the first woman to serve as executive eirector of the Kentucky Heritage Commission. The Willis’ Ashland home still stands on Bath Avenue and is now the Governor’s Inn Bed and Breakfast.
Dresses shown for Abigail Adams, Laura Bush, Jackie Kennedy, Pat Nixon and Rosalynn Carter are not copies, but represent the styles of the time, Whitman said.
The collection of authentic copies of First Ladies gowns comes from the private collection of the late Lucie Eberly, a Washington society matron, writer and publicist; gowns were first shown at the home of Nellie Custis Lewis, stepdaughter of George Washington, Whitman said.
“The gowns were sent across the country for various organizations to help raise funds. Such groups as the Republican National Committee, DAR, Girl Scouts and various colleges have used them,” she said, noting they appeared in most of the 50 states and have raised more than $200,000.
Drew Allen assisted Whitman with the exhibit, helping her get mannequins ready and dressed.
“We only have the nine reproduction gowns, so he suggested finding gowns from the appropriate time periods to represent a total of six additional first ladies,” she said. “I think that was a nice touch and is a bit more balanced politically.”
The exhibit, which is open on the mezzanine, will run through March.