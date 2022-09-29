ASHLAND As Halloween approaches, the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center is getting into the spirit with the exhibit “Creepy Collections: Our Most Spooky Artifacts.”
Curator Heather Whitman said she’s wanted to present this exhibit for some time, noting it examines what constitutes “creepy.”
““Creepy” is defined as something that is strange or unnatural that gives the viewer an uncomfortable, unsettled or fearful feeling,” Whitman wrote in notes about the exhibit.
“I think my favorite item in this one are the doll eyes,” she said. “It was something I came across very early in my career here and I still remember jumping when I opened that box the first time, so unexpected!”
The doll eyes were a donation and are listed as a doll in museum records.
“Years ago, the curator was looking for the doll and found a small box indicating the doll was inside. However, only these eyes were inside,” she wrote. “The curator has speculated the doll was damaged and, for some reason, a previous curator saved the eyes, but not the rest of the doll. Glass eyes like these were common in bisque dolls made in the c. 1890s.”
Dolls have been used as a scary element in movies and the museum’s vintage doll collection is one of the most frequent collections that visitors describe as “creepy,” Whitman said, citing movies such as “Child’s Play” and “Annabelle” as examples of movies that make dolls a bit edgy.
However, it’s not uncommon to associate creepiness with inanimate objects made to look like humans.
“’Uncanny valley’ is used to describe the feeling of discomfort felt when looking at something that is not human, but made to appear so, such as robots, statues or even dolls,” she said. “Our brains are wired to look for human features. When we encounter something that isn’t human but has human features it can result in that creepy feeling.”
The exhibit also includes examples of “death photography,” of photographs of people on their death bed, in their casket or posed with relatives. Because photography was unusual and expensive, it was seen as an honor and an act of love in the 19th century.
Some old photos seem creepy, even if they’re not of the deceased. The exhibit explores why that is so. Similarly, the exhibit includes real fur.
The exhibit will continue through January.