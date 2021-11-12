ASHLAND For nearly half a century, Octina Hensley has seen her house on Dixon Street flood time and time again.
Whenever it would rain, Hensley said the water would pool into her front yard — in the back, where a creek flows, a neighbor long ago cut down a tree and left the brush in the creek. Whenever it rained, it would back up, flooding out the basement.
The road never had a sidewalk — not only her children, but her grandchildren would be dropped off by the school bus on the Pollard Street end of Dixon, necessitating her to pick them up so they would not have to walk in the road.
Starting in February 2020, the city started work on her portion of the street to improve drainage and to add sidewalks. And it’s been great, Hensley said.
“The contractor they had out here, Frederick May, he really worked with us,” she said. “I have no complaints about them, they did all they could do for us.”
Whenever it rains now, her property doesn’t flood out, Hensley said.
But mere yards up the street, it’s a different story — Dixon Street has been covered in gravel and pocked with potholes for well over a year.
“My daughter had to take her car into Dutch Miller to get it worked on because that road knocked the wheel sensors out,” she said.
Since the late summer of 2020, Dixon Street has been a tale of two roads — one reflecting the standards of modern American infrastructure, the other reminiscent of the country roads one might find south of I-64.
This week, the Ashland City Commission held two special meetings to award a contract and a bid to BTI Contracting in the amount of $76,700 to pave over Dixon Street. The city is in a crunch — the asphalt plant closes by mid-December. City Engineer Steve Cole said the outfit is expected to start paving in the next two weeks.
Come spring, the road is likely to be torn up once again to complete the work.
A Great Start
To understand what happened on Dixon Street, one has to understand the Community Development Block Grant fund, which are federal dollars from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
HUD gives the monies to the Ashland City government with certain strings attached — the money must go toward programs and projects that help low- to moderate-income neighborhoods and residents in the area.
Under the program — which is administered on the city side by the Community Economic Development Department — there are three target neighborhoods: East Ashland, City Central and Pollard Mills. In order to stay compliant with HUD, plans and requests must be made to the feds prior to the commitment of federal dollars. Once the monies are approved by the feds, that’s when it works through the city commission.
Back in 2018, City Manager Mike Graese said he and the city staff had a discussion with HUD about the use of CDBG — the gist of the phone call was basically if the city didn’t use its funds, it would lose the dollars. In the past — and even today — the money was spent on smaller projects or given as grants to charitable organizations such as Safe Harbor and the Salvation Army.
“That’s when we had the idea, instead of managing 50 projects, why not do one big one,” Graese said.
But here’s the thing about CDBG — even though there are five-year plans in place, the money is doled out year to year, Graese said.
“You can look over your shoulder and see how much we get a year, but it’s not guaranteed,” he said.
In October 2018, the city staff pitched the idea to the city commission for a few major projects to be funded or partially funded with CDBG money — the Carol Jackson Unity Center (which HUD rejected for funding), the handrails and sidewalk updates at Debord Terrace and a project to build sidewalks and improve drainage along Dixon Street.
In November 2018, the commission voted to approve an engineering contract with GRW Engineering on the Dixon Street project at the sum of $421,800, of which $371,000 would be funded through CDBG over four years. It would be a four-phase project, with the first phase kicking off in February 2020.
At the time, then city commissioner Matt Perkins advocated for a capital projects subcommittee to be established to look with the focus of keeping track of big-ticket items like Dixon. Perkins said that committee still meets monthly — the role of it is to gather information from the staff about the project to share with the rest of the commission and citizens, while also bringing attention to the staff problems they’re hearing from citizens.
“We’re advocates for the citizens, so we want to do all we can to make their lives better,” he said.
In December 2019, the commission approved contract with Frederick May to do the first phase of the Dixon Street project — initially priced at $716,023.20, the contract was reduced by around $275,000 after Graese said the staff found the city could save on some money by using its own labor to replace waterlines and sewer pipes.
That approval, according to HUD, is the original sin. That’s because when the city commission voted on the contract, HUD hadn’t given the go-ahead on the funds because the environmental review for Phase 2 hadn’t been submitted yet.
The go-ahead came on Jan. 31, 2020, according to the auditor’s report. On April 22, 2021, an auditor with Kelley, Gallow, Smith and Goolsby told the city commission it was a timing issue, but it shouldn’t jeopardize the entire project. At that time, HUD had already notified the city would conduct its own audit into the project and called for all direct work to cease on Phases 2-4 of the project in February 2021.
At that point, the city crews had long torn up the road to replace the waterlines and Columbia gas had replaced the gas lines.
Didn’t see it coming
As the commission went into budget season earlier this year, the Dixon Street project was still on the books for CDBG funding — according to Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs, no one saw it coming that HUD would determine the entire project would be ineligible for CDBG funding in August 2021.
“It caught all of us flat-footed,” Spriggs said.
By that point, Phase 1 had been completed for nine months — with $566,000 of CDBG funds already invested into the project, according to Graese. Luckily, the city only has to pay back $81,260 to HUD, which the commission voted to pay back in its last meeting.
Now, just because the funds were considered ineligible doesn’t mean the city “lost” any money, according to commissioner Amanda Clark. Instead, the money gets shifted around — the $81,260 that’s paid back to HUD gets credited back to the city for other CDBG uses.
“We can do something else with it,” Clark said. “The idea is the money (to complete Dixon) will have to come from the general fund. We’re all committed to doing these things for our residents, because the tax payers should be able to travel on streets that are passable.”
A public meeting was conducted where Graese and the city staff told residents what happened with Dixon and said they would get the street paved over. Hensley attended that meeting, where she said the officials took full responsibility for the road.
Looking back on the situation, Graese said there are a couple things he wish he could’ve changed in how the city responded to the Dixon Street issue: communication and contingency.
“My biggest regret is that when we got notification of the audit, we didn’t immediately have a community meeting,” Graese said. “I think if we would have communicated with them earlier, it would have been in our mindset to have Plan B ready to go.”
In a letter published in the independent auditor’s report, the city also identified retraining for staff in terms of the paperwork that needs to be submitted to CDBG.
That’s a view shared by Clark as well — she wished Plan B had been ready to go before HUD had made up its mind.
If everything goes well (the supply chain on parts catch up and winter is mild this year) then Phases 2 (the gravel portion) and 3 (the area closest to Blackburn) should be complete next summer, according to Graese.
Moving forward, Commissioner Marty Gute said he wouldn’t give any pause about using CDBG funds on a major capital project — he said this situation was an “unforeseen circumstance.” Commissioner Josh Blanton said after he was caught up to speed on the project, he realized there’s a lot that goes into using federal dollars on a city street — he said relying on the city staff’s expertise would be the best way to go.
Perkins and Spriggs said they both expressed caution using federal dollars in the future on projects of this scale — but each said with attention to detail, there shouldn’t be a problem.
Clark said the experience has left her gun-shy using CDBG.
“It does give me pause where CDBG funds are allocated in the sense that by the time it gets to us, there has been public meetings on the CDBG action plan, there has been HUD input about the action plan, that plan has been submitted, there have been a couple more public hearings on the action plan and there’s been two readings on the action plan for the commission,” Clark said.
Clark continued, “When the projects in the action plan that have been approved by CDBG, by the commission and vetted through the public make it on the agenda, you have confidence that all the I’s have been dotted and the T’s have been crossed.”
But this experience — with the plug getting pulled on a project already vetted by HUD — shows that isn’t always so, according to Clark.
“The concern is you can dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s and with CDBG it still doesn’t matter. They’ll say ‘No, that doesn’t fit.’”
