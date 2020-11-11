CATLETTSBURG As the results of last Tuesday’s wet-vote wave soak into Boyd County, Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said businesses will have to wait until next year to start selling spirits.
Results from Nov. 3 election showed Boyd County voters chose overwhelmingly for the county to go wet — at a rate of 2:1.
Now that the people have spoken, Chaney said the next step is for the fiscal court to sit down with Alcoholic Beverage Control in Frankfort to see what details need to be finalized before licenses can be issued to businesses.
“The vote was a big step, but we want to make sure we’re going to do it right,” Chaney said.
By statute, businesses can’t start applying for licenses until 60 days after the election results are officially certified — county clerks had to send in signed certified copies of election results to the state by Tuesday.
That puts licensing “to be dialed in” around January or February 2021, according to Chaney. While the economic gains of alcohol won’t be earth-shattering, Chaney said it still could help the area.
“This area is where bourbon meets moonshine,” Chaney said. “This allows us to compete with surrounding parts of the area that sell alcohol.”
While county and state officials are still pouring out the details, an ordinance passed 3-1 over the summer by the fiscal court gives the broad-brush strokes of what alcohol sales will look like in Boyd County.
Per the ordinance — found under the public notice section of the Boyd County Fiscal Court website — licensing fees will generally be around $1,000, with special licenses such as Sunday sales and special event serving around in the $166 to $300 range.
Last call will be at midnight, with sales beginning at 6 a.m. Monday to Saturday. Sunday sales — for those licensed — will begin at 10 a.m and go until midnight.
Gambling, serving drunkards and stripping are also expressively prohibited in the ordinance.
Commissioner Larry Brown was the lone holdout on the ordinance. While not necessarily against the county going wet, Brown said he felt putting the ordinance in place was premature and didn’t give the public enough time to give their input.
“It felt like we were getting the cart before the horse because with COVID-19, there were no members of the public at the meetings,” he said. “Now it has obviously passed two-to-one and the voters have voiced their decision. We are going to move forward with implementing that.”
However, in the meantime between now and when the first applications can be taken, Brown said he hopes to get some public input regarding the nuts and bolts of the ordinance by bringing it up at the fiscal court.
The alcohol ordinance is modeled after Scott County’s, which overwhelmingly voted for alcohol sales in 2019 by a 3:1 margin. Brown said the public should have the opportunity to “add anything and tweak it to suit Boyd County.”
“This is a big step we’re taking, so I want to get it right the first time,” Brown said. “We can always look at it after it’s place to see how the ordinance is in practice.”
