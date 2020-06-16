Cataracts are a fact of life for individuals around the world. Caused by a variety of factors, the most common simply being age, cataracts affect more than 24.4 million Americans age 40 and older.
According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, by the age of 75 nearly half of Americans will have cataracts. Many people have suffered the blurred vision and even blindness that can result from having cataracts, and as recent as 20 years ago, corrective surgery was a highly invasive procedure with an indifferent success rate. Today’s technology, however, offers a 95% success rate where the patient’s overall quality of life was improved.
“Almost everyone will develop a cataract over the course of their lifetime,” Tracy Waugh, COA, and Director of Surgery at Tri State Ophthalmology in Ashland, Kentucky, said. “Developing a cataract is part of the aging process, and basically it is a clouding of the natural eye lens we are born with. As we age, the clouding begins. Some people will notice it, and some won’t.”
Unlike the surgeries of the past, Waugh explained, modern cataract surgery is a common procedure.
“Cataract surgery is very easy now, and it’s a quick fix. Cataracts are very treatable and having cataract surgery can restore a person’s vision,” Waugh said. She said if the person has a healthy eye, and the only thing preventing them from seeing properly is the cataract, then removing the cataract will yield dramatic results. During the procedure the lens is removed and replaced with a new IOL (innerocular lens), which will last the patient a lifetime.
“And that is what helps restore the vision,” she said.
“The procedure is non-invasive, and you aren’t even put to sleep when we do cataract surgery. You get what we call a twilight sedation for the surgery,” Waugh continued. “We use a medication called Versed, and it just makes you very relaxed. And the surgery itself takes about 15 to 20 minutes.”
Waugh said the surgery is done as an outpatient surgery, and is performed at Tri-State Surgery Center (Ironton).
Waugh said most insurance will cover the procedure for cataract surgery, though some do have different guidelines.
“Believe it or not, cataract surgery is considered an elective procedure,” she said. “I always say that it is sight-saving, not life-saving. And for many of the insurance providers we have to justify a warrant for the surgery. There are specific guidelines to follow, beginning with the patient has to have a vision complaint. If the patient comes to the office and says they don’t have problems with their vision, then we are going to recommend that if they aren’t having any vision problems that prevent them from doing their daily tasks, they should wait to have any surgical procedure.”
“Some of the major symptoms of cataracts are blurred vision, a cloudiness in vision or a sensitivity to light. A lot of patients will complain of glare or a ‘halo’ around car headlights, streetlights or when looking at the moon. Colors won’t seem as bright to them, and they might even see a yellowish tinge to everything,” Waugh said.
Waugh said that part of the evaluation process was screening for other eye diseases or issues, and the surgeons will physically examine the patient’s eyes.
“Sometimes they will determine the patient has cataracts, but that they have other eye issues which they need to address first,” Waugh said. But it is important, she said, to be evaluated because the cataract might be the only problem present which actually get the individual attention that something is wrong with their vision.
“Yearly eye exams are always a good idea,” Waugh said. “You need to have your eyes examined at least once a year, and it doesn’t have to be by an ophthalmologist. Your local optometry office is a good place to go, and we have many great offices right here in our area.”
Waugh said Tri-State Ophthalmology is a referral-based business, and appointments there begin by a referral from a doctor or optometry office.
“We need to treat eye care just like we would treat care for other parts of our body,” Waugh said. “Our office has a great website with a lot of information on caring for your eyes, including really easy to understand videos. And there is a lot there people can use to educate themselves on cataracts, glaucoma, dry eyes, macular degeneration and a lot of other things. And when you come in, we are going to educate you about cataracts, cataract surgery, and even explain what the replacement lens is and how it works.”
Waugh said that cataracts never go away without the surgery, and left unaddressed can lead to other eye issues, including blindness.
“In fact, cataracts are the No. 1 cause of blindness in America,” she said. “Some people might be hesitant to have the cataract surgery, even if they need it, because they don’t understand how common the surgery is.
“It is a very simple procedure now, and people shouldn’t delay having it done,” she added.