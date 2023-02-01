HUNTINGTON An organization to support babies born with prenatal substance exposure is offering a fundraiser for fans of confections.
Lily’s Place will host Death By Chocolate 2023 from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Guyan Golf and Country Club.
The organization's development director, Jennifer Chapman, said the event, which has been popular for several years, includes unlimited chocolate treats, chocolate cake, a silent auction, mocktails and live entertainment by local musician Traci Stanley.
"The executive director knows people love chocolate," Chapman said of the origin of the event. "People do, and we have a great time at the event."
The silent auction includes baby-themed baskets for boys and girls, a jewelry-themed basket, a foodie basket and various gift certificates for trips to West Virginia locations.
Tickets to the event are $50 each. Only 160 tickets will be sold.
For those not interested in socializing, Lily's Place also will offer Death By Chocolate Boxes, which can be purchased in advance and delivered locally or picked up during the day of Feb. 10.
Chocolate items in the box will be created by local confectioner Cheryl Maynard. Cost is $50 per box.
Chapman said this fundraiser is important to the mission of Lily's Place, which not only is to care for babies born addicted, but to offer support, counseling and education to families and the community. Lily’s Place has cared for hundreds of infants, families and individuals in the last eight years.
"We don't turn anyone away if they can't pay for services or if their insurance doesn't match up," Chapman said.
For more information, call Lily's Place at (681) 432-0600.
