ASHLAND A new fashion-oriented exhibit at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center makes comparisons between clothing of various decades.
“Versus: A Fashion History Showdown,” which can be seen on the mezzanine, compares decades of fashion that are 100 years apart, curator Heather Whitman said.
“As visitors walk through the display, they will begin with the 1840s versus the 1940s with examples from both decades side by side,” she said. “Compare the modest and somber colors of the 1840s to the war rationing years and ‘new look’ of the 1940s.”
Whitman said the comparison between the 1860s and 1960s pits corsets again the dramatic cultural shift in the 1960s that was reflected in fashion. The exhibit reveals how the impact of various events in history affected fashion, whether in a practical or ideological way.
Another example can be seen in the 1940s, during the second world war, when some materials weren’t available.
“Designers had to get creative when materials such as silk and wool were unavailable. Hence the rise of denim and jersey,” she said.
“Which decade wins in each of these match ups? It is up to the visitor to decide,” Whitman said.
The exhibit will run through March.