A five-car wreck due to rainy conditions Friday morning left two people dead, according to Kentucky State Police.
Trooper Shane Goodall, of Post 14 (serving Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Carter) confirmed that at around 10:30 a.m., a pickup truck traveling eastbound at mile marker 168 hydroplaned and lost control, coming to a rest on the shoulder facing west.
Another truck stopped to assist the driver at which time three more vehicles hydroplaned in quick session — one mini-van struck the rear of the assisting vehicle, Goodall said.
The people in the mini-van — whose names have not been released as KSP is still trying to get a hold of next of kin — were killed in the crash, Goodall said.
Goodall described the occupants of the van as a male and a female.
It took authorities about four hours to reopen eastbound I-64, according to Goodall.
