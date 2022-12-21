WESTWOOD The unofficial alderman of Westwood will be holding an elected position come January.
Suzanne Griffith — noted for her activism at fiscal court and promotion of all things Westwood — will be the District 2 Justice of the Peace.
On paper, the justice of the peace doesn't do much — they can officiate weddings and they can act as a notary.
But for a person like Griffith — who gives 110% to anything she sets her mind to — that's not going to stop her.
"I was looking for ways to give back to my community, but I still needed to balance it with a job," she said. "While I was working as a poll worker, I noticed the justice of the peace was one of those positions where nobody fills it. I feel like all elected offices needed to be filled."
So what will Griffith be doing with her newly elected position? She said she wants to hedge her office as a way to promote the wedding industry in Boyd County.
"There are all sorts of businesses here that make up the wedding industry, but I feel like there needs to be more coordination," she said. "I would like to work with area businesses to maybe put together packages for people who might not have a lot of money — they could have a $500 wedding at a park or something nice like that."
Griffith said by getting all the stakeholders together — from venues to bakeries to caterers to photographers to dress shops — she could help with the broader push for tourism in Boyd County.
"We can become a wedding destination for people," she said. "I think with all these hotels and restaurants we'll get with the race track and the convention center downtown, the wedding industry could certainly be in the mix."
Griffith said she knows personally — having had two kids get married — that weddings can be high-dollar affairs. She estimated each of her sons' weddings at $10,000 apiece.
"You always hear about people going off somewhere to get married, but could you imagine seeing that kind of money returned to the community?" Griffith said.
Once Griffith gets settled into her office in January, she said she'll have a clearer picture how to promote the wedding industry. She said she hopes to work with the fiscal court and the tourism board in the years to come.
