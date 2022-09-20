CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County Board of Elections meeting got a bit rowdy after resident rabble-rouser Suzanne Griffith questioned the board as to why the number of polling stations have not been restored to pre-COVID amounts.
Griffith showed her research findings Monday afternoon to the board, which consisted of Clerk Kevin Johnston (who is running for re-election this year), Republican representative Ellen Keaton and Democratic representative (and former clerk) Debbie Jones.
Ordinarily, the sheriff would serve on the board, but was not allowed to do so because he’s running for re-election. Deputy Bill Rudie has filled that vacancy, but was ill Monday and could not attend.
Griffith said she looked through the microfilm machines at the library to see the amount of polling stations in the county. According to her research (she also brought copies of notices in the paper in to the board) in 2008, 2015, 2016 and 2019, there were between 13 and 15 polling stations in those elections.
In 2020, there were eight polling places due to an executive order issued by the governor giving the nod to a reduction to tamp down on a COVID spreading on Election Day. That election, administered by interim clerk Susan Maddix after Jones resigned mid-term over the fee pool debacle, residents of Boyd County registered to vote could do so at any of those locations.
In the 2022 primary, there was the same number — Johnston said there would’ve been nine, but Central Station in Ashland had construction on that road.
Griffith’s primary concern was with the closure of polls at Hatcher, in particular, where she said people around that area are typically low-income and may not have a way to the polls.
“It’s just one more obstacle for people to vote,” she said. “They can’t send in absentee ballots because they’re poor. Everyone in Boyd County should have the ability to cast a ballot. Closing polling stations hurts democracy.”
Keaton said Central Fire Station is only a mile away from the Bruce Apartments and residents from there walk up to Walmart all the time.
Griffith said she and her husband did the walk — on a nice sunny day, it’s doable for them, but she doesn’t think it could be done if it’s raining and cold.
“This is Kentucky and we’re talking about November,” Griffith said.
Johnston said the bus system in Ashland, which offers reduced rates for the elderly, the infirmed and those on Medicare, is an option on election day.
“They can get out there on the bus and they can come down here to the senior center to vote early if they choose to,” Johnston said.
Johnston and Keaton both brought up the lower-income folks out in Bolts Fork and other rural locales in the county who aren’t in walking distance, or have a bus service, to get to the polls.
“I don’t think we should be choosing one particular housing development over the other,” Keaton said.
Griffith replied that Hatcher was a polling station for years and years prior to its closure during the COVID emergency orders.
“We need more ways to vote, not less,” Griffith said.
Johnston said with the ability to vote at any polling location, absentee ballots and early voting to be held at the Catlettsburg Senior Center, there were “more options and ways to vote now than ever.”
Johnston then questioned Griffith, asking her if she knew how many people were registered in the Hatcher precinct and how many voted up there.
“I don’t know that, but obviously you have those numbers,” Griffith said, raising her voice. “You tell me.”
“Why are you yelling?” Johnston asked.
“It’s 1,100 and there was only a 20% turnout there,” he said. “We had eight centers and saw 50% turnout at all of them.”
Johnston also brought up the cost of manning the polling places and trying to wrangle up poll workers to oversee the voting. He said getting people to work the polls has been difficult.
A woman in the audience said the best route to go would be to loosen restrictions on absentee ballots, to allow for those with low income and no transportation to vote via mail.
Jones, who had been sitting quietly through out the exchanges, piped up and asked Johnston how many extra machines were on hand.
Johnston said there were 10.
Jones then asked if there was any way to buy more machines between now and Election Day. Johnston said there’s been a rush on paper-backup machines following the primary by other counties and that would be not be possible.
“Suzanne, I agree with you,” Jones said. “We need to make it easier for people to vote. Last presidential election, we saw 22,000 people vote in this county — that was a presidential and you always see higher numbers on a presidential year. We’re probably going to see 14,000 to 16,000 this year. Maybe we can look into it for the next election, to have more machines?”
Johnston said they can look into after the election — he went on to say that the primary was audited by the state as a part of a routine examination and the election was “very successful.”
“We ensured a safe and proper election,” Johnston said. “We all want people to vote in this county.”
Here’s where the people can vote this year in the 2022 mid-terms:
• Mail-In Absentees begin Sept. 24 and end at midnight on Oct. 25. Excuses are required and ballots can be requested at www.GoVoteKy.gov or by calling the clerk’s office at 606-739-5116.
• In-Person Absentee ballots with valid excuse will be held at the clerk’s office at 2800 Louisa Street in Catlettsburg on Oct. 26, 27, 28, 31 and on Nov. 1 and 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
• Early Voting (no excuse required) will be Nov. 3, Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m at the Catlettsburg Senior Center located at 3015 Louisa Street, Catlettsburg.
• Election Day, Nov. 8, will be between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Boyd County Convention Center: 15605 State Route 180 Catlettsburg
- Boyd County Library Midland Branch: 6686 U.S. Route 60, Ashland
- Burnaugh Baptist Church: 29675 Mayo Trail Road, Catlettsburg
- Catlettsburg Senior Center: 3015 Louisa Street, Catlettsburg
- Charles Russell Elementary: 1100 Russell Street, Ashland
- Crabbe Elementary: 520 17th Street, Ashland
- Poage Elementary: 3215 29th Street, Ashland
- Ashland Fire Central Station: 1021 Carter Avenue, Ashland