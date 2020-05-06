WESTWOOD Boyd County Fiscal Court approved moving forward and submitting a grant to help with improvements to Westwood Park.
The grant is an 80/20 grant which will give Boyd County $122,600. The fiscal court will be required to pay $24,520, but it won’t have to be paid until May or June of 2021. Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the grant must be submitted by the end of the month and that is why the commission had to vote on it Tuesday.
“I think this is a great thing. The park in Westwood has needed to be redone for a while now,” said Commissioner Keith Watts.
Chaney said this would be a great project because it would help revamp the shelter houses and trail in the park.
The fiscal court approved adding an elevator in the clerk’s office to their package to be inspected each year. The elevator is a 1935 design and was last inspected in October of 1980.
Chaney said the court wanted to do the right thing and make sure everything was working so no one would be hurt when they were using it.
Some of the things that will be checked on it are the motor, the cables and the pulley’s uses.
“It is (a) heavily used (elevator),” Chaney said.
This is a cost of $5,985.
Chaney also mentioned that Armco Park was open — it reopened Friday. He said social distancing is still in effect.
The trail, park and three bathrooms have been opened for the public. There are additional hand-washing stations include throughout the park to stop the spread of germs. They are also sanitizing the bathrooms every half hour.
The next meeting for the Boyd County Fiscal Court will be on Tuesday, June 2, at noon.