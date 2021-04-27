WESTWOOD A 74-year-old man was taken Monday afternoon to King’s Daughters Medical Center after a truck backed over him, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.
Sgt. John Daniels, the chief deputy at the department, said Allen Perkins, of Westwood, sustained multiple non-life threatening injuries after a truck backed over him in the parking lot of the Fairview Baptist Church.
The driver, 77-year-old Danny R. Tackett, of Ironton, had been doing work at the church when he went to back out, according to Daniels. The chief deputy said Tackett believed Perkins was walking into the church and didn’t see him when he backed out.
The Westwood Volunteer Fire Department, conveniently located across the street on Main Street, responded to the scene. Boyd County EMS also responded, rushing Perkins to the hospital.
