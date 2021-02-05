ASHLAND A federal grand jury has indicted a Westwood man on gun and meth charges in connection with a September 2020 traffic stop in Westwood.
Steven M. Halley Jr., 27, was arrested Sept. 30 following a traffic stop performed by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department in collaboration with the Tri-State Narcotics Team, according to a press release.
During the traffic stop, officers seized 25 grams of meth, some Xanax and defaced a .38 Derringer with a pearl handle, according to authorities.
Following that traffic stop, a second stop occurred at the Hillcrest Apartments in Ashland, leading to the arrest of Halley's uncle, Robert Halley, on a state drug charge, according to the sheriff’s department.
On Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted the younger Halley on one count of possession with intent to distribute 5 or more grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime.
If convicted, Halley could face between five and 40 years in prison on the meth charge and not less than five years in prison on the gun charge.
The Tri-State Narcotics Task Force consists Drug Enforcement Administration agents, investigators in the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Russell Police Department, the Raceland Police Department and the St. Albans (W.Va.) Police Department.
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods thanked the community for its help in the war on drugs. Anyone with any information regarding drug trafficking in their community is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (606) 939-4023 or the sheriff’s department at (606) 739-5135.
