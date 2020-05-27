ASHLAND A Westwood man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged drug trafficking spanning from Appalachia to metropolitan northern Kentucky.
Kenneth Hunt, 57, was indicted May 21 by the grand jury one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in excess of 50 grams, one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams of a drug containing fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Danny Horton and Christopher Moland were named as co-conspirators in the 50 grams-plus meth count. The remaining counts are solely levied at Hunt.
The multi-defendant count is stated to have occurred on Oct. 17, 2019, in Kenton County, near Cincinnati.
The remaining counts are tied to a search warrant carried out Jan. 11, 2019, in Boyd County.
In that incident, the Boyd County Sheriff's Office determined that Hunt had been selling meth and heroin out of his home in the 500 block of West Old Buckley Road in Westwood after an undercover buy, according to a police report.
Upon receiving a search warrant, deputies searched the home and found a safe inside Hunt's bedroom, the report stated. Once the safe was opened, police found 30 grams of heroin, nearly 9 grams of meth and a little bit of marijuana, according to the report.
Through the search, police gathered information about a suspected stash house deputies had been keeping their eye on, the report states. Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods went there and found the property owner, according to the report.
After a little bit of reluctance, the property owner allowed the sheriff to take a safe belonging to Hunt, the report states. Woods took the safe to the Westwood Fire Department and awaited for a search warrant, deputies said.
Upon opening the safe, the sheriff and a deputy found 91 grams of heroin, 27 grams of meth, 60 grams of marijuana, about 200 Xanax bars and six guns, according to the report.
If convicted, Hunt faces 25 years to life on counts one and two of the indictment and up to 30 years on counts three and four.
