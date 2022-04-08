ASHLAND The Westwood Lion’s Club Park on Piqua Street is in the process of getting some repairs.
Lion’s Club President Tammi Conley said the park has already replaced the chainlink fence at the entrance and along the park perimeter on the side facing a road.
“We wanted the fence up to protect the kids that play there,” Conley said. Summit Fence Co. completed the fence project, and the front lot has also been graveled recently. The cost of those projects was around $20,000, and there also are plans to pave the walking path around the park inside the fence; the walking path was graveled last year for $4,000.
The process of renovating the park is somewhat slow, Secretary and Treasurer Kathleen Price said, because of a lack of members. Her husband, Robert Gaylord Price, was a member of the Westwood Lion’s Club for many years. “At one time, every man in Westwood belonged to the Lion’s Club,” Price said. “Now we are down to less than half a dozen members.”
The club already had money for some renovations, but there are many things that need updating and the funds are lacking.
Conley said the club had originally applied for two different grants to improve the property, with the intent of building a concert venue at the park; neither grant proposal was successful. Another hope was that some of the renovations could be paid with improvement funds such as the ones used to improve Central Park in Ashland and Armco Park in the Summit area. But that avenue has yielded no results.
Improvements to the Westwood Park, she said, would help the community immediately. The park is near three, low-income housing apartment complexes, and would benefit the children and young adults.
“Kids need somewhere to invest their time and energy in a positive way,” Conley said. “And if they don’t have that outlet then they can easily go down the wrong path. But a playground fills that need. It’s a place where you can go and meet your friends, get some exercise, and have a good time.”
Price agreed.
“That’s like when the Boys Club first organized around here,” Price said. “It had a wonderful positive impact on the community, and they all had the best time.” Both Price and Conley hope the renovations will have the same impact on the community and serve the area youth.
Conley said the best way the community can help the Westwood Lion’s Club is to volunteer or join. Dues are $40 per year, and there is always room for more helping hands.
Anyone who would like to donate to the renovation may send it to The Westwood Lion’s Club C/O Kathleen Price 2433 Main St., W. Ashland, KY 41102 or call (606) 324-8488.
