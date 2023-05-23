ASHLAND Art in the park took on a new meaning Monday, when about 60 Crabbe Elementary School fifth-graders slipped out of class and into the gazebo at Central Park to celebrate 10 years of collaboration with Ashland Community and Technical College.
Students were divided into groups and took turns at various stations, manned by ACTC faculty and staff, to learn about abstract artists and to do a quick art project.
Professor of Art Wendy Fosterwelsh said the program has changed over the years.
“When we started the program, we worked with multiple grades, but about three years in, we decided to focus on the fifth-grade class, that way every student would have the chance to participate at some point,” she said.
Students listened to stories about such artists as Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky; American painter Jackson Pollock; Swedish artist and mystic Hilma af Klint; American painter Helen Frankenthaler; and German artist and educator Josef Albers. Then, they completed an art project before moving onto another station to learn about another artist.
Although art instruction is available in many classrooms in the area, Fosterwelsh said the program is very successful.
“It’s pretty unusual for a program to last for 10 years in a grade school,” she said. “There may be plenty, but I don’t know of any others.”
Learning about artists and making art goes beyond the scholastic, she said.
“There’s not enough art in the world,” Fosterwelsh said. “Even when you have a really good art teacher, we need more art,” she said, adding creative projects aid in children’s development.
For example, making art allows for self-expression, which she notes is especially important for children who are struggling.
She said the reason the focus was on abstract art was to free children of the idea their creations must look a certain way. She said she wants them to enjoy the process of making art without pressure.
“We’re most alive when we’re creating,” she said.
Fosterwelsh said she’s pleased with the support the project has received from Crabbe and Kristy Minton, the fifth-grade teacher there.
“I still can’t believe it has been 10 years,” she said.