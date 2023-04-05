CATLETTSBURG Three months into his new position as Boyd County Attorney, Curtis Dotson is heading new projects and implementing programs for the betterment of Boyd countians.
After working private practice for a decade, Dotson took over the County Attorney’s office and quickly got to work with the belief that Boyd County is just as deserving as those elsewhere.
While the County Attorney’s office deals with all misdemeanor cases, traffic infractions, juvenile matters and delinquent taxes, Dotson is also responsible for serving as legal council for the Boyd County Fiscal Court.
With seven legal assistants and three part-time attorneys, Dotson said all members of staff stayed through the transition after the departure of Pat Hedrick, who had served as county attorney for 14 years.
Since January, Dotson said he’s adding more to the payroll.
With the passing of Marsy’s Law in 2020, which advocates for victims involved in criminal proceedings by keeping them up to date in courtroom matters, Dotson said the state pushed for each County Attorney’s Office to implement a victims advocate.
Dotson said come May 1, the office would obtain a licensed victims advocate who will “check in” on victims and keep them up to date on plea negotiations and upcoming court dates.
“That will be a huge asset,” Dotson said, but first was the financial battle against the state to implement the new staff member.
With the state insisting on each office housing the advocate, Dotson’s simple reply was, “give me the money.”
Dotson said in many aspects of his new job, including financial resources, “you can’t just sit back, you have to ask for it.”
Dotson also announced a new hire. Assistant Attorney Nikki Burke will replace Devon Reams, who was recently elected as Boyd County’s first female district judge.
In addition to new staffing, Dotson also went to bat to obtain a new County Attorney Traffic Safety Program, or “CATS”, which will allow those with minor traffic offenses a diversion to paying fines or dealing with the court system at all.
With 102 counties in Kentucky already implementing the program, Dotson said it was another example of advocating for the county for resources the majority of Kentucky already had.
“If they’re entitled to it, we are, too. We’re just as deserving as anyone else in the state,” Dotson said.
Dotson elaborated the traffic school is different than the one provided by the state following a conviction, as that one is usually provided after a judgement.
With the CATS online program, charges are dismissed upon completion and the completing party will pay no more than the fine they would pay if they pleaded guilty and sometimes less.
If a traffic offense is dismissed, no points are taken off a driver’s license and insurance payments won’t change, Dotson said.
After receiving a ticket, those applicable will receive a letter by mail announcing eligibility and upon completion of the online module, his office will notify the clerk’s office of the dismissal, meaning the offending party won’t have to step foot in the courthouse.
Another positive associated with CATS, according to Dotson, is the money gained stays in the county, whereas the fee paid for the state driving class, goes to “God knows where.”
The fee for CATS goes directly to the sheriff’s office, fiscal court and other local agencies.
“A share stays right here in Boyd County for our agencies,” Dotson said.
Dotson also said other options for traffic offenders are still at play. “You could plead not guilty and go to trial if you want,” he said. “This just gives us another avenue and resource.”
Across the hallway in the old courthouse sits another project of Dotson’s: a new space for adult guardianship.
Crowded in a small office space separated by a window, Lucretia Smithers voiced concerns for clients who need wheelchair access or when large families show up for services.
Smithers said some of her clients are elderly and require mobile assistance devices that won’t fit in the small reception space barely sizeable for two able-bodied people.
Under Dotson’s leadership, he opened up a much larger office space for Smithers to fit clientele comfortably.
From physical changes to the office by hiring new staff and making room for existing ones to implementing new programs, Dotson is making headway in making the Boyd County Attorney’s Office practical and collaborative.
Dotson said his biggest surprise while embarking on his new path was how cohesively Boyd County agencies performed.
“I’d go to these county attorney meetings and you’d hear about all this fighting between agencies. That doesn’t happen here,” Dotson said.
“We lift each other. Whether they have a question for me or I have a question for them,” Dotson said.
“From the judge-executive to coroner to jailer, we’re all trying to move the county forward,” he added. “We’re here to serve the people and not ourselves.”