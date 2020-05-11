ASHLAND The pandemic has caused everyone to take a pause, but for the Ashland City Commissioners, it’s pretty much business as usual.
Things are constantly changing within the city because of the spread of the coronavirus, so commissioners have been faced with the task of keeping citizens informed while also following guidelines from the governor.
“We are trying to be a calm and informative voice (citizens) can trust to get the information they need while they are in lockdown,” said city commissioner Matt Perkins.
For Perkins, he is trying to get information out to citizens as soon as he knows something new. He has been keeping citizens updated on testing and anything regarding city services.
“Getting that kind of information is critical while they are stuck at home and there is so much uncertainty,” said Perkins.
“My job as commissioner hasn’t stopped and (it) hasn’t even slowed down because there is more to consider now than before,” said commissioner Pat Steen. “We are still doing the things we are doing while this is going on. We are still making sure things run smoothly.”
Commissioner Amanda Clark said though their duties haven’t changed, the pandemic has made it harder.
“It makes it harder when you can’t sit in front of people you need to talk to. It makes it feel disconnected,” said Clark.
The pandemic has forced the commission to make some difficult decisions, said commissioner Marty Gute.
“It’s difficult to lay off anyone. I was laid off from AK Steel in 1993 with thousands of people. I know how that feels. It’s an empty feeling,” he added.
Small business is a big concern for Steen.
“This is literally devastating to our local businesses. Every single business owner is suffering hard because of this,” said Steen.
“I hope all of our small businesses survive this. The health of our citizens is important and the health of our small business community is in my mind, too,” said Perkins.
There are no official dates to reopen the city building or Central Park.
Though commissioners have been able to stay in contact with citizens, they miss getting to see people face to face. Perkins fits that description.
“I’m a people person and I miss that contact and seeing people from eye to eye, giving people a hug if they need a hug,” Perkins said, “and that is what I’m the most ready to do.
I’m overwhelmed by how much people have stepped up to do the right thing and be empathetic and considerate of others.”
More people are reaching out to the commissioners through social media. Steen said most of her interaction with citizens have come from answering emails and through phone calls.
“We are finding alternative methods of connecting, I think,” said Gute. “It’s really brought people together in a way. We can be divided into many ideas, but it really joined us together. As cliche as it sounds, we’re all in this together.”