ASHLAND Kelly Wells told the Ashland Kiwanis Breakfast Club that he essentially was raised on the campus of Morehead State University, so he feels right at home in his new position.
Wells was named MSU’s athletic director in June. He said Tuesday’s stop at the Ashland Area YMCA was the first of 10-15 civic organization visits he will make in the coming weeks.
Wells, 52, spent the last 17 years at the University of Pikeville, where he was the head men’s basketball coach from 2006-20. Wells guided the Bears to 333 wins, including a NAIA national championship in 2011. He was UPIKE’s AD from 2018 until he accepted the position at MSU.
As an athlete, Wells was a standout basketball player at Rowan County before lettering three years at Morehead State. He scored more than 450 career points as an Eagle.
“I always envisioned being back at Morehead State,” Wells told the Kiwanis group on Tuesday morning. “I always wanted to come back home and be impactful in a place that I was raised at. I had my footprints on campus. My father (Mickey) was the women’s basketball coach there, started the program. … My mother (Doris) has been in almost every department.
“Shelly (Walter) and I were raised on that campus,” said Wells, referring to his sister, who was in attendance alongside her husband, Brock, during Tuesday’s gathering.
Wells viewed 2023 as the perfect time to take the reins of the athletic departments in Morehead. He said the coaches are doing “wonderful work,” and that MSU has almost 300 student-athletes.
The cheerleading squad has captured 24 of the last 25 national championships.
“They are the North Star of their sport, for sure,” Wells said.
Wells envisions the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball defending champions Eagles will be strong again under the tutelage of coach Preston Spradlin.
The baseball team is coming off of its first outright OVC championship in 40 years.
“One of the things you don’t wanna do is to just come in and make a ton of changes,” Wells said. “So we’re looking at what we’re doing well and where we can improve.”
“Improving” is one of the three I’s he’s applying in his three-pronged approach. Wells contends that the old cliche “there’s no I in team” isn’t necessarily true because he and MSU are aiming to “inspire, ignite and improve.”
Wells wants to play a pivotal role in inspiring the region to adopt Morehead State as its university, he said.
He also hopes to ignite the fan base.
“Our student-athletes and coaches are doing amazing work, so it’s my job to ignite that,” Wells said. “
Wells posed the question to Kiwanis: Have you ever taken anyone on a college visit?
He said what people look for our good facilities, where students will eat and where they’ll sleep.
“We have to make all those things better,” Wells said. “As a recruiter, those are absolutes.”
Some of Wells’s challenges are dealing with the transfer portal and competing with other schools who can offer better NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) opportunities.
“College athletics have completely changed,” Wells said. “All you can really count on is having your kids for eight months, and after that, you’ve got to recruit them every single year. So it does make it challenging.”
For instance, former MSU basketball star Johni Broome transferred to Auburn before the 2022-23 season.
“We — I say we but I wasn’t there yet — tried to get (Broome) an NIL deal, and we’re going around to try to find monies for that,” Wells said. “Auburn offers $200,000 and we’re trying to get $20,000.
“… If we can get everybody to come to all the games at Morehead State, maybe we’ll be able to offer that $200,000 to our student-athletes,” he added with a grin.
Wells said there are some community-centered ideas to be implemented, such as inviting heroes — such as veterans, first-responders, teachers, coaches and the like — to athletic events.
The beautification of facilities is on his agenda, too.
He said MSU is starting a scholarship for his parents’ sake, too, called the Wells Family Scholarship.