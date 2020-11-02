ASHLAND A pair of retirements will be an adjustment for the city of Ashland and for the retirees.
Sue Dowdy, executive director of the Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Mary Ann York, office manager of the bureau, have announced their retirement. Both women have worked for so many years, they're not sure what retirement holds for them.
Dowdy, 69, a Westwood native and Fairview High School graduate, said she began working for Ashland Oil Inc. immediately after graduation.
"The day I graduated, I had to be home at 10, which was my normal curfew, and I was at Ashland Oil the next morning at my new job," she said. "I worked there until they moved to Covington."
While working for AOI, she managed the Ashland Oil Foundation, which put her in contact with many other community members and projects.
"I worked with United Way, started Leadership Tri-State out of my office and helped start Leadership Kentucky and Leadership West Virginia and I was on the Kentucky Human Rights Commission for nine years," she said. "I was the treasurer for Kentucky GED Foundation for years. That was one of my passions."
She also was the chairwoman of Poage Landing Days for seven years, served on the Paramount Arts Center board for 20 years and worked with Sounds of Christmas, an annual fundraiser for children's charities. She also named Summer Motion and helped get it established and co-chaired Winter Wonderland of Lights with E.B. Gevedon, who is on the bureau's board.
"Sue has been absolutely fantastic," Gevedon said, adding she has given her personal time to better the community. "She came in with an absolute wealth of community knowledge with her knowledge of Ashland Oil. She has been involved in every facet of the community her whole life. She was in on the early development of the Paramount, the museum board, she was founder of Summer Motion. She and I are original early chairs of Winter Wonderland of Lights. When Poage Landing reached a crisis point, she and I took it over and co-chaired it and got it back on track.
"She has been an absolute tornadic force in leading good community projects for years," he continued. "We will miss her terribly, but I know her well. She'll remain involved in the community. She's not going to hang it up completely."
At 47, Dowdy retired from Ashland Oil and went to the Ashland Alliance, where she was executive director for six months until a permanent director could be hired. She was on the board for 35 years.
She worked for U.S. Rep. Ken Lucas (Ky. 4th District) from 1998 to 2002, then joined the AACVB, where she met York, who began working as office manager at the bureau on Nov. 1, 2000.
York, 68, said she had been assistant to the manager at Knight's Inn, so she was familiar with promoting tourism in the area from a different angle.
"It was still a hospitality industry. You deal with all kinds of people, and I've always been a people person. That's one reason why I worked there, because I made a lot of friends and I really enjoyed it," she said, noting she had worked at the motel for 18 years before retiring.
"I said, 'I'm going to quit working. I'm ready to settle down and do life the way I want to,'" she said, but her manager, Joan Adkins, had other ideas.
"She was on the board at the bureau and she called me and said, 'Mary Ann, I found the perfect job for you,'" York recalled, noting they went back and forth about the status of her retirement. Adkins finally convinced her the only responsibility she would have would be answering the phone and sorting mail.
York took the job on a part-time basis, working three days a week, until the director quit.
"There was just another girl and myself here and I had to go to work full time," she said, adding she still tried to avoid responsibilties, but Adkins "volunteered" her to do the bookkeeping.
"The person who didn't want any responsibility took a lot," York said. Her retirement date is Dec. 31, but said she would work beyond that date if she's needed.
"The new person will want to do it the way they want to do it, not the way Mary Ann does it," she said.
Gevedon said York has done her job well.
"Mary Ann is a great, sweet lady who meets the public well who also knows the community," he said. "She's one of those behind-the-scenes people that rarely gets recognized by the public but deserves loads of credit for what she does behind the scenes. She's the detail person, manages the finances, organizes the paperwork and implementation of various projects."
The COVID-19 pandemic is helping York make the transition to retirement. "I come and do my job in the least amount of time I can and take work home," she said, adding she likes not getting up at 6 every morning. "That will help me as far as retirement and I've had to many compliments on my flowers at home. It's the first time I've had time to work on them."
She said she doesn't know if she's really going to retire this time, but she's leaning toward it; she's looking forward to spending more time outdoors.
"We have a camp in Greenup and we garden there, but I enjoy spending time listening to the trees shuffle and even hearing locusts in the fall," she said.
She said she'll miss working with people, especially those who come from out of town to visit Ashland. She has met people from across the country she still hears from and she's met some Poage descendants. She also said she'll miss working with Dowdy.
"What better person could I have worked under," York said. "She's been so good to me and I've enjoyed working with her."
The bureau's board chairman, Chris Pullem, said he's been happy with the job the women have done at the office.
"I can't say enough good things about Sue and Mary Ann. When I think about all they have accomplished over the years, and how they have dedicated their lives to promoting this area, it is hard to find the words to express my gratitude," Pullem said.
Dowdy, who has also won numerous awards, including having a day in 2004 declared Sue Dowdy Day and receiving the key to the city of Ashland, said she will stay on to help the new director transition into the job.
She said she looks forward to having less stress in her life, but like many who have worked for so many years, she's not sure if the transition will be easy, so she's considering volunteering in her retirement years.
"I can't remember everything I've done, but I'm proud of what I've done," she said. "I've been very blessed."
Pullem said both women have done a great job for the city.
"The past few years have been difficult since Boyd County Fiscal Court made the decision to leave the organization, but Sue and Mary Ann's experience and professionalism not only kept us afloat, it allowed us to continue working towards our organizational goals," he said. "While we are sad to see them go, we know they won't be far away. Sue and Mary Ann will always be a part of Visit Ashland."
(606) 326-2661 |