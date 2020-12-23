It is often the little things which seem to have the most impact on us. An unexpected smile or kind word from a stranger, a random act of kindness or even a harmless joke can serve as reminders that everyone is less alone than one might think on those days when one is feeling a little down.
These small gestures, these pleasant nods, have the power to improve moods and brighten days. And when they are gifted at a time when really needed, their impact can have an effect that lasts beyond the moment or the day.
Steve Perry, of Greenup, experienced such a moment recently.
“We keep the cattle on the family farm,” Perry said. The farm, he added, had been part of the family since before the Civil War. “It is up on a hill, and you have to take the tractor up there to feed them. I was on the way up there, and as I went around a turn, there was this little pine tree sitting there.”
The tree, Perry said, now had Christmas bulbs all over it. Perry said he thought it was so funny that he had to stop and take a picture of it.
“I figured it was my brother who had done it,” Perry said. His brother, Bill Perry, just acted surprised when told about the tree, Perry said. “He didn’t confess to it when I talked to him. But he did have boxes with Christmas light and bulbs, so I figured it out.”
Whether or not the obvious suspect was guilty of the act, Perry said it had a huge impact on him. Life, he said, had gotten a little rough lately.
“I got divorced about a year ago, and I don’t put up a tree or anything like that,” he said. “But seeing it did give me a little of the Christmas spirit. It not only made my day, but it made my Christmas as well.”
Perry said that in spite of the fact that Bill never gave a full confession to his part in the decoration, the two men had discussed the possibility of turning the “random” act into a yearly tradition.
“We talked about that,” Perry said. “And I know that most of my best memories was doing things with my dad and my grandfather on the farm. Right up there on that hill working and building fences.”
They have passed away, but Perry said he feels much closer to them “up on the hill” than he ever would visiting their gravesites.
“And Bill talked about tha, too, how he would like to keep that up for Dad and Grandpa,” he said.
Perry said even though Bill didn’t admit to it, what he did was a really good thing in more ways than one. One way, Perry said, was that it would be like still having Christmas with his dad and grandpa; another reason, however, is all about his brother.
“He had a real bad bout with cancer last year, and we almost lost him,” Perry said. “He’s doing good now, and they think they got it all. But it was a serious scare. When I saw that (the tree), I thought that if he hadn’t have made it, that would never have happened.” So, the decorations remind Perry to be grateful for his brother’s life as well.
Perry said that it is the small things that help to remind us of how fortunate we are in spite of the bad things in life.
“It is the little things, even during this pandemic, that remind you of how blessed we are,” Perry said. “I think everyone should just slow down and do something simple. It doesn’t have to be a big gift you spend a lot of money on. Just do a little something to let people know you care. And if you take care of enough of the little things that matter, then the big things have a way of taking care of themselves.”