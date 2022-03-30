Bookings were a bit slower over the weekend, with even high-volume jail houses seeing single-digit influxes.
Bookings at Rowan, Boyd County and Big Sandy were down compared to a typical weekend — most involved bench warrants.
Anyone named in the weekend jailed should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following people were booked over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Arthur R. James, 50, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on a possession of a firearm by a convicted charge.
• Regina L. Childers, 43, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a shoplifting charge, a bench warrant out of Carter County and a fugitive warrant out of Ohio.
• Robin A. Ingram, 34, of no fixed address, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants out of Carter County.
• Cody D. Revis, 28, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a third-degree burglary charge.
• Evin B. McConnell, 25, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants.
• Jacona S. Wiggins, 49, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest, as well as a bench warrant.
• Shelley L. Miller, 34, of Ashland, was booked on a first-offense simple possession of meth charge and two bench warrants.
Big Sandy Regional
• Jennifer R. Howard, 43, of Salyersville, was booked Friday by the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of contempt of court.
• Larry G. Johnson, 72, of Inez, was booked Friday by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on a sole count of second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Robert E. Salyer, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday by the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of menacing, second-degree fleeing on foot, first-degree criminal trespassing and multiple traffic violations.
• Curtis R. Bowen, 34, of Inez, was booked Saturday by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on a two bench warrants.
• Deanna King, 57, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday by the Paintsville Police Department on a bench warrant.
• Phillip C. Parsons II, 26, of Staffordsville, was booked Sunday by the Paintsville Police Department on a charge of theft between $500 and $1,000 in value.
Carter County
• Ramon D. Alston, 41, of Charleston, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Heather D. Williamson, 41, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Steven Mandrell, 44, of Indianapolis, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Aaron Dement, 43, of Munroe Falls, Ohio, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Eudell D. Dickerson, 46, of Naoma, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Roger Drake, 33, of Charleston, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Danny Merriweather, 34, of Toledo, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Robert D. Sturgill, 33, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense simple possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana, failure to pay court costs and traffic violations.
• Stephanie Binion, 44, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Steven Middleton, 47, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on non-payment of court costs and seven bench warrants in traffic cases.
Greenup County
• Ted A. Mills Jr., 47, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jennifer P. Mercer, 44, of South Shore, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a contempt of court charge.
Rowan County
• David Hedges, 32, of Paris, was booked Friday on a 2020 indictment warrant for first-degree manslaughter and a 2019 indictment warrant for simple possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Cogar, 33, of Morehead, was booked Friday on multiple indictment warrants dating back to 2018, primarily pertaining to narcotics violations.
• Shain Bostic, 28, of Campbellsville, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Jayla Crouch, 30, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on an out of jurisdiction warrant.
• Phillip A. Stamper, 62, of Clearfield, was booked Saturday on a 2021 traffic ticket that included a second-offense DUI and a 2019 traffic ticket.
• Jada N. Rogers, 19, of Richmond, was booked Sunday to serve a weekend sentence.
(606) 326-2653 |