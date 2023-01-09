Handcuffs file photo
The moon was full this weekend and so were area jails.

A large majority of the bookings stem from failing to appear in court with a few DUIs and incestuous activity thrown in the mix.

The following people appearing below are only accused of crimes thus far, and remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Boyd County Detention Center

• Devin C. Castle, 24, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation.

• Jason Scott Clay, 42, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a failure to appear after receiving two probation violations on a felony offense.

• James N. Drewyour, 55, of an unlisted address, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

• William Allec Neal, 25, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree promoting contraband and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

• Dennis J. Ward, 68, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation for a misdemeanor offense.

• Kayla A. McDonald, 34, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

• Frances C. Thompson, 36, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear stemming from a shoplifting charge.

• Tyler Kelly, 29, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on two failure to appear charges and three contempt of court charges.

• Richard Layne, 45, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on four charges of failure to appear stemming from a previous charge of public intoxication.

• James Duncan, 58, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

• Sara M. Sammons, 45, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear stemming from previous charges of failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates and operating a vehicle with an expired license.

• Lucas Maple, 28, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear stemming from previous charges consisting of third-degree criminal mischief, simple possession methamphetamine, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, no registration plates and failure to maintain insurance.

Big Sandy Regional

• Mason K. Maynard, 31, of Flatgap, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

• Jody Sizemore, 33, of Oil Springs, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.

• Homer G. Evans, 65, of Lovely, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

• David B. Caudill, 34, of Essie, was booked Friday on on a failure to appear.

• Christopher S. Marcum, 47, of Inez, was booked Saturday on two failure to appears.

• Jordan T. Stacy, 27, of Lovely, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

• Jason K. Fields, 38, of Inez, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.

• Erica W. Ward, 39, of Sitka, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

• Adam P. Little, 49, of Stambaugh, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.

• Ashley R. Salmons, 31, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.

• Jacob C. Bailey, 36, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of DUI and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.

• James Wolfe, 46, of Garrison, was booked Sunday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Trevis K. Miller, Jr., 29, of South Shore, was booked Sunday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Matthew Watts, 43, of an unlisted address, was booked Sunday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Jeffery S. Pennington, 57, of South Shore, was booked Sunday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Brandon L. Scott, 37, of South Shore, was booked Sunday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Luresia Whitt, 33, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a sole count of first-degree criminal trespassing.

• Clayton Jude, 49, of Warfileld, was booked Sunday on a three bench warrants.

Carter County

• Kacie Tomlin, 25, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday as a self surrender.

• Jason M. Ruth, 47, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of DUI, simple possession methamphetamine, no moped license and two counts of failure to appear.

• Charles Lemaster, 61, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000, receiving stolen property valued between $500 and $1,000, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.

• Thomas E. Boggs, 50, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a violation of an emergency protective order.

• Josh E. Hollingsworth, 45, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on several counts of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

• David R. Prater, 52, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a sole count of flagrant non-support.

• Wayne M. Weber, 43, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of first and second offense DUI and failure to wear seatbelts.

• Crystal Scott, 36, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant and non-payment of court costs.

• Bruce Douglas, 37, of Charleston, Iowa, was booked Sunday on charges of DUI and careless driving.

Greenup County

• Ray A. Hackworth, 66, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on a parole violation and a charge of failure to appear.

• Linda M. Hale, 49, of Cannel, was booked Friday as a state inmate transfer.

• Tracy L. Fryman, 52, of Clay City, was booked Friday as a state inmate transfer.

• Danny W. Edington, 20, of Garrison, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of an unspecified drug and possession of marijuana.

• Lisa A. Gibson, 36, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday as a state inmate transfer.

Rowan County

• Heidi Marie Drew, 35, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a sole count of incest.

• James Cox, 36, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a sole count of incest.

• Carolyn Diaz, 51, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a DUI and a charge of failure to appear.

• Melissa Lou Downs, 42, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and obstructed vision and/or windshield.

• David Sachs, 25, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a controlled drug (unspecified).

• Leigh S. Lizer, 61, of Winchester, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

• Brandon Conn, 34, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday as a sentenced felon.

