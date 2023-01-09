The moon was full this weekend and so were area jails.
A large majority of the bookings stem from failing to appear in court with a few DUIs and incestuous activity thrown in the mix.
The following people appearing below are only accused of crimes thus far, and remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Devin C. Castle, 24, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation.
• Jason Scott Clay, 42, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a failure to appear after receiving two probation violations on a felony offense.
• James N. Drewyour, 55, of an unlisted address, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• William Allec Neal, 25, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree promoting contraband and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Dennis J. Ward, 68, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation for a misdemeanor offense.
• Kayla A. McDonald, 34, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Frances C. Thompson, 36, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear stemming from a shoplifting charge.
• Tyler Kelly, 29, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on two failure to appear charges and three contempt of court charges.
• Richard Layne, 45, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on four charges of failure to appear stemming from a previous charge of public intoxication.
• James Duncan, 58, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Sara M. Sammons, 45, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear stemming from previous charges of failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates and operating a vehicle with an expired license.
• Lucas Maple, 28, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear stemming from previous charges consisting of third-degree criminal mischief, simple possession methamphetamine, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, no registration plates and failure to maintain insurance.
Big Sandy Regional
• Mason K. Maynard, 31, of Flatgap, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Jody Sizemore, 33, of Oil Springs, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Homer G. Evans, 65, of Lovely, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• David B. Caudill, 34, of Essie, was booked Friday on on a failure to appear.
• Christopher S. Marcum, 47, of Inez, was booked Saturday on two failure to appears.
• Jordan T. Stacy, 27, of Lovely, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Jason K. Fields, 38, of Inez, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Erica W. Ward, 39, of Sitka, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Adam P. Little, 49, of Stambaugh, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.
• Ashley R. Salmons, 31, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Jacob C. Bailey, 36, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of DUI and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.
• James Wolfe, 46, of Garrison, was booked Sunday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Trevis K. Miller, Jr., 29, of South Shore, was booked Sunday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Matthew Watts, 43, of an unlisted address, was booked Sunday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Jeffery S. Pennington, 57, of South Shore, was booked Sunday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Brandon L. Scott, 37, of South Shore, was booked Sunday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Luresia Whitt, 33, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a sole count of first-degree criminal trespassing.
• Clayton Jude, 49, of Warfileld, was booked Sunday on a three bench warrants.
Carter County
• Kacie Tomlin, 25, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday as a self surrender.
• Jason M. Ruth, 47, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of DUI, simple possession methamphetamine, no moped license and two counts of failure to appear.
• Charles Lemaster, 61, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000, receiving stolen property valued between $500 and $1,000, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.
• Thomas E. Boggs, 50, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a violation of an emergency protective order.
• Josh E. Hollingsworth, 45, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on several counts of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• David R. Prater, 52, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a sole count of flagrant non-support.
• Wayne M. Weber, 43, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of first and second offense DUI and failure to wear seatbelts.
• Crystal Scott, 36, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant and non-payment of court costs.
• Bruce Douglas, 37, of Charleston, Iowa, was booked Sunday on charges of DUI and careless driving.
Greenup County
• Ray A. Hackworth, 66, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on a parole violation and a charge of failure to appear.
• Linda M. Hale, 49, of Cannel, was booked Friday as a state inmate transfer.
• Tracy L. Fryman, 52, of Clay City, was booked Friday as a state inmate transfer.
• Danny W. Edington, 20, of Garrison, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of an unspecified drug and possession of marijuana.
• Lisa A. Gibson, 36, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday as a state inmate transfer.
Rowan County
• Heidi Marie Drew, 35, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a sole count of incest.
• James Cox, 36, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a sole count of incest.
• Carolyn Diaz, 51, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a DUI and a charge of failure to appear.
• Melissa Lou Downs, 42, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and obstructed vision and/or windshield.
• David Sachs, 25, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a controlled drug (unspecified).
• Leigh S. Lizer, 61, of Winchester, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Brandon Conn, 34, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday as a sentenced felon.