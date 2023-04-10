GRAYSON A fishing tournament to benefit veterans will be Saturday at Grayson Lake.
Sponsored by Operation Odyssey Outdoors, the event will begin at 5:30 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m.
James Stevens, of OOO, said although his organization aims to help veterans and their families, anyone can enter the Spring Bass Tournament.
"We just want to give veterans an event to bring out their families and fish," Stevens said. "Veterans are taken away from their families enough, so why not give them a reason to come out?"
This year is the second such tournament. Stevens said last year, there was a "night float," with participants paddling kayaks donated by T and T Outdoors to Hidden Cove, timed so they can enjoy the view and watch the night sky.
Cash prizes are planned: first place — $1,200; second — $750; third — $500; fourth — $300; Big Fish — $250 .
Entry fee is $100 per boat; limit two per boat.
All profits are returned to veterans; the five board members who run OOO do so on a volunteer basis. Stevens said it's also a way they help each other.
"We're not afraid to try anything thing," Stevens said.
"We're always here to help veterans," Stevens said. "We have a Facebook page and anybody is welcome. It's not just us helping vets; it's the public helping vets.
