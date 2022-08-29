Would it be a weekend in the Tri-State without someone being picked up on a bench warrant?
Regional jails seem to have had a light weekend of bookings with only a few serious cases appearing. Charges over the weekend include criminal abuse of a child, rape and ordinary drug possessions.
Remember, the people listed below remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center • Sergio Ortiz, 41, of an unlisted address, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• John W. Duff, 35, of Powell County, was booked Friday on a charge of shoplifting.
• Hassan Abdullah, 27, was booked Friday as a federal inmate transfer.
• Jesse Swails, 32, of Muscatine, Iowa, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication and second-degree criminal trespassing.
• David L. Wilson, 53, of Pedro, Ohio, was booked Sunday on unpaid court costs, DUI and failure to maintain insurance.
• Cierra Childress, 29, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on multiple bench warrants.
• Whitney R. Roe, 35, of Ashland was booked Monday on probation violations.
• Chelsie N. Fraley, 25, of Rush, was booked Monday on a bench warrant.
• Darshea L. Hord, 38, of Ashland, was booked Monday on two simple possession charges of heroin and meth.
Big Sandy Regional• Gary P. Robertson, 42, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a second-degree burglary charge and third-degree rape.
• Blake Webb, 23, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Larry D. Conley, 50, of Sitka, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Buddy A. Collins, 48, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on three bench warrants.
• William J. Dillion, 42, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree child abuse, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, persistent felony offender and two counts contempt of court.
• Calvin D. Workman, 55, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of possession of child sexual abuse material and distribution of obscene matter to minors.
• John R. Sparks, 59, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Mitchell W. Shepherd, 34, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a charge of violating a EPO/DVO.
• Brandon Brown, 29, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Virginia K. Gambill, 42, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
• Jeffrey L. Marshall, 49, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
• Farrell Campbell, 73, of Sitka, was booked Sunday on a charge of third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Bobby F. Gibson, 61, of Salyersville was booked Monday on a contempt of court charge.
Carter County• Chadd Worley, 43, of Detroit, MI, was booked Friday as a federal inmate transfer.
• Billy L. Greenhill, 52, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Benjamin Stone, 34, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of theft, third-degree criminal mischief and a bench warrant.
• Janie Rawlings, 39, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on multiple traffic charges, DUI, first-degree possession of an unspecified drug and three bench warrants.
Greenup County• Johnny L. Prince, 34, of South Shore, was booked Thursday on a simple trafficking charge, simple possession of an unspecified drug, first-degree promoting contraband, simple possession of heroin, simple possession meth and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Natasha A Calder, 33, of Ashland was booked Thursday on a bench warrant.
Rowan County • Christopher Conley, 39, of Wallingford, was booked Friday on a second-degree criminal abuse charge, operating a vehicle on a suspended license and disregarding a traffic light.
• Benjamin Swiger, 26, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on charges of simple possession meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Swiger has open cases in Morgan County that include trafficking more than two grams of meth, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of retaliating against a participant in the legal process.
• Samuel Samples, 25, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
• Lloyd West, 38, of Wellington, was booked Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and failure to wear seat belts.
• James Ratliff, 40, of Clearfield, was booked Sunday on a second-offense DUI charge.