Local jails were back to their usual intake amounts this weekend between accused court skippers, drug possession and some more serious child abuse and wanton endangerment allegations.
As always, those listed below are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Mary A. Stacy, 54, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a charge of public intoxication.
• Randall D. Donta, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Jennifer J. Henderson, 38, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a charge of theft of property valued at $10,000 or more.
• Samuel C. Elliott, 30, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Alisha C. Phillips, 38, of Ashland, was booked Saturday for a probation violation.
• Justin E. Daniels, 32, of Ashland, was booked Sunday for failure to appear stemming from a simple possession meth charge.
• William T. Salmons, 44, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Eric J. West, 35, of Petersburg, Virginia, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.
• Kevin D. Galloway, 45, of Brooksville, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant after being charged for second-degree criminal trespassing.
Big Sandy Regional
• Cory Hawks, 31, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a count of fourth-degree assault.
• James L. McKinster, 41, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of an unspecified drug, prescription not in proper container and failure to appear.
• John Allen, 36, of Debord, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Paul Chaffin, 42, of Louisa, was booked Friday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Maxwell B. Warrix, 34, of Mount Sterling, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Kristina N. Caudill, 28, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a sole count of second-degree burglary.
• Robert E. Salyer, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a fugitive warrant and a failure to appear.
• Salvador P. Merino, 22, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree child abuse assault and first-degree strangulation.
• Joe Lowe, 58, of Kingsport, Tennessee, was booked Saturday on charges of non-payment of court costs and various traffic violations.
• Rebekah Turner, 22, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of meth.
• Blake J. Spaulding, 22, of Kermit, West Virginia, was booked Sunday, on a charge of public intoxication and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Crystal D. Risner-Stephens, 47, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
• Dustin C. Ratliff, 34, of Hagerhill, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
• Patricia L. Jackson, 34, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a charge of public intoxication.
Carter County
The following inmates are federal prisoners temporarily booked over the weekend:
• Chadwick E. Taylor, 33, of Charleston.
• James McKinney, 37, of Belpre, Ohio.
• Timothy E. Payne, 41, of Montrose, West Virginia.
• Rory D. Spells, 34, of Calumet City, Illinois.
• Shawn A. Graves, 29, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
• Thomas Manns, 36, of Beckley, West Virginia.
• Leonard L. Danner, 50, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a sole count of non-payment of court costs.
• Franklin Sturgill, 56, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one of which against a police officer and first-degree fleeing or evading.
Greenup County
• Joseph M. Powell, 28, of South Shore, was booked Friday and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jason A. Kamer, 47, of Portsmouth, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession meth and three counts of first-degree trafficking meth.
• Thomas H. Cooper, 40, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on four counts of failure to appear.
• Justin K. Chadwell, 33, of New Richmond, Ohio, was booked Friday as a fugitive with charges of theft of an automobile valued between $1,000 and $10,000, receiving stolen property and first-degree fleeing or evading.
• John E. Montgomery, 35, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on charges of DUI, trafficking heroin, possession of heroin and failure to signal.
• Adam W. Moore, 41, of Garrison, was booked Friday on several charges including: two counts of trafficking heroin, tampering with physical evidence, two persistent felony offender enhancers, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to appear and a probation violation.
• Tyler L. Lykins, 26, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on two failure-to-appears and second-degree escape.
• Nathan A. Reid, 40, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on charges of DUI, trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic violations.
• David A. Thayer Jr., 51, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on a charge of contempt of court.
• Justin D. Cottingham, 31, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on a charge of third-degree burglary, driving on a suspended license and other traffic violations.
• James M. Roe, 47, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of theft, third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and four failure-to-appears.
• Mark A. Applegate, 42, of Tollesboro, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Michael D. Morgan, 31, of South Shore, was booked Sunday on charges of speeding 20 mph over the limit, driving on a suspended license, four counts of failure to appear and a probation violation.
• Jeremy R. Damron, 39, of Wurtland, was booked early Monday morning and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault, second-degree fleeing or evading and two counts of public intoxication.
Rowan County
• Christopher R. Conley, 39, of Wallingford, was booked Friday on charges of driving on a suspended license and disregarding a traffic light.
• Mark Pence, 57, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Wallace, 39, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication and a count of simple possession meth and simple possession of an unspecified drug.
• Shania Weaver, 24, of Clearfield, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession meth.
• Brandon K. Lewis, 25, of Blairs Mill, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication, simple possession of an unspecified drug, possession of marijuana, giving false identifying information and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Danny R. Lawhorn, 49, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday and charged with simple possession of an unspecified drug, driving on a suspended license and other traffic charges.
• William Little, 49, of Sudith, was booked Sunday on charges of failure to signal, operating on a suspended license and failure to produce insurance.