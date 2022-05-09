Drug charges, domestic violence, rape and terroristic threatening are among jail bookings over the weekend. Local detention center bookings also included multiple charges of contempt of court, failure to appear and probation and parole violations.
Boyd County Detention Center• Anna M. Gillispie, 32, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Earl B. Childers, II, 35, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Mitchell Jackson, 42, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Spencer G. Johnson, 21, of Ashland, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Andrea Heaberlin, 42, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
• Melissa A. Adkins, 50, of Ashcamp, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
• Stephen M. Holloway, 30, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Wendy R. Mullins, 45, of Elkhorn City, was booked Saturday on a parole violation warrant.
• Darrell L. Smith, 34, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on second-degree assault and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• David K. Whitt, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, resisting arrest, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, DUI, and three additional traffic violations.
• Michael A. Carrel, 30, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting.
• Nathan Fitzgerald, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a DUI.
Big Sandy Regional• Steven R. Cantrell, 38, of Staffordsville, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Davis M. Stambaugh, 40, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Stephanie A. Howell, 36, of Tomahawk, was booked Saturday on a probation violation and three counts of failure to appear.
• Brandy D. Brown, 37, of McDowell, was booked Saturday on third-degree arson, theft by unlawful taking auto $1,000 or more but under $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked license and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Jordan T. Begley, 29, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, speeding 25 MPH over limit, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, DUI – aggravated circumstances and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Cecil Moore, 27, of Crum West Virginia, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Jonathan H. Garland, 35, of Royalton, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
• Michael J. Taulbee, 45, of Maysville, was booked Sunday on two counts of contempt of court.
Carter County• Anthony Lawson, 50, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Amber Mitchell, 35, of Grethel, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Marcus Johnson, 37, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
• Destiny Moore, 21, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
• Timothy Edwards, 25, of Iaeger, W.Va., was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Earl R. Jenkins, Jr., 26, of Greenup, was booked Friday on first-degree stalking, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and failure to appear.
• Steven W. Allen, 42, of Greenup, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Brandi R. Dailey, 32, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Steven R. Scott, 22, of Ironton, was booked Sunday on a DUI.
• Bruce M. Youkers, 30, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
Rowan County • Justin McClure, 35, of Morehead, was booked Friday on unlisted charges.
• Mary Hernandez, 47, of Flemingsburg, was booked Friday on unlisted charges.
• Melissa Burgess, 38, of Stanton, was booked Friday on operating on a suspended or revoked license and three additional traffic violations.
• Robert M. Snedegar, 33, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on third-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.
• William Emerson, 41, of Morehead, was booked Friday on second-degree burglary.
• Matthew Spurlock, 32, of Salt Lick, was booked Saturday on kidnapping a minor, kidnapping an adult, first-degree, second or greater offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree criminal trespassing, carrying a concealed weapon, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Saul M. Watkins, 22, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on first-degree strangulation, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.
• Wyatt Caskey, 36, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Gary Muncie, 43, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday on operating on a suspended or revoked license and four additional traffic violations.
• Jimmie Knipp, 39, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, resisting arrest and menacing.