Drug charges, traffic violations and failure to appear are the most often seen charges listed in local detention center bookings.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Kyle J. Greer, 25, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a judge hold.
• Toddrick D. Arnold, 24, of Nashville, Tennessee, was lodged Friday on a judge hold.
• Ada Layne, 29, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on first-degree promoting contraband and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Lois M. Blanton, 40, of Rush, was booked Saturday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael D. Jenkins, 23, of Ironton, was jailed Saturday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to wear seat belts and four additional traffic violations.
• Timothy R. Hillard, 33, of Manchester, Ohio, was lodged Saturday on third-degree burglary.
• Eric S. Collinsworth, 23, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
• Julia E. Kleykamp, 39, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
Big Sandy Regional
• James T. Kennedy, 34, of Grayson, was booked Friday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Gabriel O. Fuggitt, 20, of Beauty, was jailed Friday on second-degree criminal trespassing and fourth degree assault.
• Joshua Harmon, 30, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Derrick L. Haggans, 31, of London, was jailed Friday on harassment.
• Trenton L. Minix, 30, of Salyersville, was lodged Friday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Jeremy R. Arnett, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Cheyenne N. May, 25, of Inez, was jailed Saturday on failure to appear.
• John Burton, 40, of Viper, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating on a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and four additional traffic violations.
• Bridgett L. Jones, 38, of Roopville, Georgia, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Robert R. Burchett, 57, of Prestonsburg, was lodged Saturday on a bench warrant for court.
• Charles L. Pack, 30, of Paintsville, was jailed Saturday on contempt of court.
• Jackie R. Brooks, 35, of Hager Hill, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, illegally possessing prescription and persistent felony possession of a firearm.
• Joshua D. Sargent, 19, of Stanton, was lodged Sunday on menacing, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police by foot and theft by unlawful taking auto $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000.
• William M. Slone, 22, of Williamsport, was booked Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a minor and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance.
Carter County
• Madison B. Campbell, 21, of Grayson, was jailed Friday with no listed charges.
• Craig M. Baier, 29, of Grayson, was booked Friday with no listed charges.
• Rashawn Miller, 37, of Nitro, West Virginia, was jailed Friday as a federal inmate held in transit.
• Jonathan N. Young, 32, of Webbville, was lodged Sunday on a failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Rosanna M. Evans, 33, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree, third or greater offense possession of controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Jerry M. Farrow, 58, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on a probation violation.
• James M. Logsdon, 47, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on failure to appear, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to produce insurance card and no registration plates.
• Jeffrey L. Scott, Jr., 31, of Raceland, was booked Friday on three counts of failure to appear.
• Timothy J.J. Brumfield, 41, of Greenup, was lodged Sunday on a failure to appear.