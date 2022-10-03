Local jails seem to have caught a small break at the beginning of the new month, at least from any serious crimes.
This past weekend saw a small influx of petty offenders, a whole lot of bench warrants served and a few DUIs sprinkled in the mix.
The people appearing below have not been convicted and remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Phillip S. Stanley, 51, of Greenup, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Joanna L. Miller, 41, of Ironton, was booked Friday on a sole count of shoplifting.
• Mickey D. Stanley, 44, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a DUI, failure to maintain insurance and no moped license.
• Bryce Williams, 24, of an unknown address, was booked Saturday on a simple possession heroin charge.
• Stephen Strickland, 31, of an unknown address, was booked Sunday on charges of theft and giving an officer false identifying information.
• Tyra T. McKinsey, 30, of Jeffersonville, was booked Sunday on a sole count of third-degree criminal trespassing.
The following were picked up on bench warrants:
• Randall S. Jenkins, 31, of Ironton, was booked Friday.
• James R. Ison, 36, of Ashland, was booked Saturday.
• Amy Bellamy, 35, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday.
• Joshua A. Murrell, 35, of Ashland, was booked Saturday.
• Holly A. Watkins, 43, of Ashland, was booked Saturday.
• Chaela F. Thompson, 35, of Ashland, was booked Sunday.
Big Sandy Regional
• Damien T. Spears, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Christopher S. Prince, 51, of East Point, was booked Friday on a DUI and multiple traffic offenses including failure to produce insurance and registration.
• Homer R. Mills-Maynard, 33, of Tomahawk, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Betty Allen, 30, of Pilgrim, was booked Friday on a second-degree wanton endangerment charge and a bench warrant.
• Lindsay Byer, 24, of Huntington, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Austin J. Caldwell, 23, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on non-payment of court costs.
• Roger D. Murphy, 50, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday on several traffic violations and a bench warrant.
• Adam L. Minix, 46, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a bribery charge.
• Johnathon Hall, 43, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge.
Carter County
• Quashane R. Varner, 27, of Akron, Ohio, was booked Friday under a federal inmate classification. Varner's sole charge is contempt of court.
• Richard L. Crabtree, 44, of Lancaster, was booked Saturday on a parole violation.
• Steven Sexton, 43, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Susan R. Dehart, 45, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a charge of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000 and a bench warrant.
• William Cornett, 29, of Clearfield, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Greenup County
• John E. Schmidt, 43, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and public intoxication.
• Darell O. Smith, 20, of Vanceburg, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication and a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• Brittany Pennington, 27, of Van Lear, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Roger Fannin, 31, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of meth and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Jessi Hamilton, 41, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on multiple charges including DUI, resisting arrest and possession of an open alcohol container in the vehicle.
• Eric Fraley, 46, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, simple possession of meth and an unspecified drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Anderson, 46, of Salt Lick, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Lisa Gibson, 35, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on non-payment of court costs.
• Burnest A. Estep, 60, of Morehead, was booked Sunday as a pay or stay stemming from traffic charges in 2021.
(606) 326-2652 |